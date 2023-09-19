Highlights Wilfried Gnonto's future at Leeds United is uncertain, with the club offering him a new contract despite his previous desire to leave.

Everton has shown interest in Gnonto, but Leeds has resisted their attempts to sign him, demonstrating the club's determination to keep their star assets.

Carlton Palmer disagrees with Leeds' decision to offer Gnonto a new contract, as he believes it rewards bad behaviour and sends the wrong message.

Wilfried Gnonto has a huge decision to make regarding his Leeds United future given that he has now returned to the first-team fold.

The winger has caused a stir at Elland Road throughout the summer, with his refusal to play to force a move in the Whites' Carabao Cup first round tie against Shrewsbury and a subsequent draw against West Brom not sitting well with supporters - especially given that he remains at the club.

But he's now back on the pitch, and reports state that a new contract has been offered in a bid to make him stay - though Carlton Palmer doesn't agree with the ordeal.

What is the latest news on Wilfried Gnonto's Leeds United contract situation?

Many were stunned to see that Gnonto had stayed at Leeds United beyond the deadline, especially with Everton publicly registering their interest in the young Italian winger - though they were rebuffed in their attempts to sign the former Inter Milan youth product as Leeds stood firm over their valuation of the prodigy.

It took a resistance to training and some missed fixtures for Gnonto to aim to get his way, though in the end, Everton signed Udinese striker Beto - consigning Gnonto to at least another six months at Elland Road.

Yet according to Football Insider, whilst Everton didn’t land their man, they still hold extremely fresh interest in the attacker - but Gnonto has full focus on helping Leeds secure an immediate return to the Championship with the club open to extending his contract.

Despite running until 2027, it would send a message that Leeds won’t be bullied by the big boys when it comes to keeping their star assets - which would be a huge statement ahead of the rest of what is set to be a tumultuous season.

What has Carlton Palmer said about Wilfried Gnonto's latest news?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Carlton Palmer couldn't get his head around the decision to award Gnonto with a new contract given just how much he wanted to move away from the club last season.

He said: “Apparently Leeds United are prepared to offer Wilfried Gnonto a new deal to ward off interest. He’s already under contract until the summer of 2027, so I don’t really get this.

“I know he’s a young player, but this is a player who refused to play to try and force a move. This is clearly just a message to keep a player happy who has caused problems and refused to train that he’d be prepared to sign a new contract.

“I don’t think you should reward bad behaviour. Yes, you’ve brought him back into the fold and he’s a good player, but the club is protected with the length of his contract already.

“However, he’s a big factor in getting them promoted so in that instance it might make sense to keep him happy. Should they get promoted, it would prove to be good business.”

Would this be a good decision from Leeds United?

It makes sense from a financial point of view, which is incredibly unlike the forward-thinking Leeds we have seen over the past two seasons under Victor Orta.

However, there will always be doubts in the back of minds over Gnonto after his refusal to play at the start of this season - and it's up to him whether he wishes to put the past behind him.

Of course, it's extremely plausible that Everton and Leeds will swap positions in the table by the end of the season - so if Gnonto isn't to sign a new deal, he should give a chance at Everton at least a second thought.