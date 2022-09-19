“Shouldn’t be relied on too much” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit delivers Miles Leaburn verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic have shown some promise at the start of this season, despite slipping to lower mid table in League One in the midst of a five-game winless run.

Younger players have been accelerated into the first team squad this term, to provide necessary depth in the squad where players from last season were not replaced.

The main examples of that have been Charles Clayden and Richard Chin stepping into left back duties after Ben Purrington’s contract expired, and Miles Leaburn regularly involved at the top of the pitch following Conor Washington’s exit.

Leaburn, 18, has scored four goals already, three in the league, and many will be getting excited about his potential.

FLW’s Charlton fan pundit Ben Fleming issued his verdict on Leaburn’s performances so far.

Speaking to Football League World, Fleming said: “I’ve been encouraged by Miles Leaburn’s performances so far this season, obviously he came in and made a massive impact in the opening game of the season against Accrington Stanley, probably should have hit the winner in that game.

“He’s made some decent contributions off the bench.

“It’s quite clear that he is only 18, he’s looked good in patches.

“He’s a very encouraging young prospect but nothing more than that and the concern is that he’s been thrown in too soon, too quickly and isn’t being allowed enough time to develop at his own pace.

“He’s promising and his size and raw attributes make him an exciting talent, but he’s a talent at this stage and shouldn’t be relied on too much.”