‘Shouldn’t be on West Brom’s radar’ – Slaven Bilic eyeing transfer swoop for EFL winger: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Brom are reportedly interested in signing Stoke City winger Tom Ince according to a fresh report from TEAMtalk.

Ince has struggled for game time this season, and hasn’t made a single appearance for the Stoke first-team in this year’s campaign.

TEAMtalk claim that Stoke boss Michael O’Neill is willing to send Ince out on loan this season, in the hope of finding him consistent minutes.

West Brom are keen on his services though it seems, and you have to imagine that a move to the Premier League will tempt Ince before the summer transfer window closes.

The Baggies are currently sat 17th in the top-flight standings, and will be hoping they can survive in their first season back in the Premier League under the management of Slaven Bilic.

But would Ince be a good enough signing for West Brom if they completed a deal to land his signature?

We discuss….

Alfie Burns:

I can 100% see Stoke letting him go. He doesn’t fit into O’Neill’s system and, in truth, he’s been a major disappointment since arriving at the bet365 Stadium.

From West Brom’s point of view, I’d be asking why?

They have a host of options to play out wide on the right and heading into the final week of the window, there’s literally no need for this signing.

Bilic is short of a striker, we all know that.

He should be pushing his full attention onto finding someone to lead the line in the Premier League.

This deal simply shouldn’t be on West Brom’s radar.

George Harbey:

I’m not sure whether he’d be good enough for West Brom to be honest.

I wasn’t too impressed with Ince the last time he played in the Premier League with Huddersfield Town – games seemed to pass him by and he struggled to get to grips with the tempo and the pace of the league.

He hasn’t been at his best for Stoke, either, despite proving to be a quality player in the Championship with Derby County in the past, so I think the step-up to the Premier League would ask a lot of him to be quite honest.

There’s every chance that he will leave Stoke before the transfer window closes, though, especially given that he hasn’t played a single game this season, and if West Brom are genuinely serious, then an offer could tempt the Potters into selling.

I’d be very surprised if Albion were actually interested, though.

Which clubs did Stoke City sign these players from? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 Who did Stoke sign Lee Grant on loan from in 2016? Derby County Burnley Manchester United Sheffield Wednesday

George Dagless:

I can see Stoke letting him go for sure. Good signing? Time will tell.

I think there’s a belief he can still perform in the Premier League but it’s been a while since we’ve seen him at his best.

He has talent and a point to prove and that could work out for Albion but, at the same time, there is every chance that this won’t go to plan.

I guess it all depends on the financials of the deal really and what sort of transfer it is.

There’s scope for it to be worth a punt but, at the same time, it could go wrong.

Either way I think Stoke will be pleased enough to let him go given the size of their squad.