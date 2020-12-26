‘Shouldn’t be in this squad’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to surprise player inclusion v Blackburn

Sheffield Wednesday fans will be hoping they may have now finally turned a corner following their first league victory only Tony Pulis last week.

It wasn’t pretty, but a 1-0 success over Coventry at Hillsborough ended an eight-game wait for Pulis for a win, and it lifted the Owls off the bottom of the table.

The Welshman has been experimenting with different formations since he arrived but he seems to have settled on a three centre backs and wing backs system, similar to what Garry Monk used in his time in charge.

The Owls may have got past Coventry, but today’s trip to Blackburn Rovers will be a different test, and it won’t be a surprise to see Pulis have his men sit back and try to hit them on the counter attack.

Rovers possess several dangerous players, including Adam Armstrong who has netted 15 times in 19 games, with the likes of Harvey Elliott and Lewis Holtby supplying them.

They are all names Wednesday would love to have right now, as they don’t possess many game-changers in their team.

Speaking of team, Wednesday’s starting 11 for their Ewood Park outing is out and Pulis has made two changes from the victory over the Sky Blues.

📋 Here's our team to face Rovers 👊#BLASHW — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) December 26, 2020

Dropping out are both Kadeem Harris and Liam Shaw and in come Joost Van Aken and Moses Odubajo in what could be a flat back five for the Owls, which looks ultra defensive.

Odubajo’s return comes after he was dropped following an incident in the Nottingham Forest loss, where he appeared to congratulate Lewis Grabban on his goal.

Wednesday fans aren’t particularly happy at that decision and have been making their feelings known on that and the team news in general on Twitter.

Palmer, Lees, Van Aken, Pelupessey and Odubajo in the same starting eleven Definition of insanity etc. etc. #swfc — 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗦𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗕𝗲𝘁𝘀 (@ValueSportBets) December 26, 2020

Odubajo starts? Someone's feeling controversial — dan𓅓 (@__danknight__) December 26, 2020

Odubajo over Harris. WTF! — Daniel Robertson (@Daniel1867) December 26, 2020

Odubajo don’t deserve a shirt — Chris wilson (@Chrisw2286) December 26, 2020

Odubajo in the team is a joke — RB (@rbswfc) December 26, 2020

Odubajo when Blackburn go ahead on 8 minutes pic.twitter.com/2JojPrPFmc — Lee Broughton (@lbswfc87) December 26, 2020

Boring lineup, odubajo shouldn’t be in squad — Matthew Simmons (@MattyJa05252835) December 26, 2020

To be honest the whole squad don't deserve a start…. — Daryl Slinn (@darylslinn) December 26, 2020

🙄 Awful — Dean (@Geary2784) December 26, 2020