Rotherham United forward Chiedozie Ogbene is on the radar of European outfit Standard Liege ahead of the summer, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

The 25-year-old, who has scored seven times in the Championship this season, is out of contract at the New York Stadium this summer, meaning that overseas clubs can approach regarding a pre-contract agreement already.

Should Ogbene pursue a move to the Belgian club though or should he hold out for a bigger English outfit to play their hand this summer? Let's take a look at what the FLW team think...

Alfie Burns

It’s a difficult one to weigh up for the Irishman.

Standard Liege aren’t exactly a European force but they offer an exciting opportunity and one that doesn’t come around very often in a short career.

The chance to go and play in Belgium for one of the more prominent teams in the country shouldn’t be completely overlooked by Ogbene.

However, looking at the 25-year-old right now, he should probably be looking towards the sharp end of the Championship.

There are clubs in the mix at the right end of the division that would take him and might even offer the chance of Premier League football before he’s 30.

Ultimately, that’s the pinnacle of the club game and outweighs a unique experience in Belgium, if the offers are there.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It's a really tough one.

On the one hand, it would be a clear upgrade for him on Rotherham, and an opportunity that would allow him to play top flight football in a good European league, albeit not an elite one.

Realistically, he's probably looking at good Championship sides coming in for him this summer, which can lead to the Premier League eventually, but is not guaranteed.

When you consider that, and the fact that Standard Liege could potentially offer European football, too, depending on their finish to the season, it wouldn't be a bad one at all.

Of course, he may have ambitions to stay in this country, but if he was up for it, a venture across the Channel could be an interesting move.

Ben Wignall

Liege aren't the first Belgian club in recent months to be linked with Ogbene, and we've seen a number of players move from EFL clubs to go over to that particular country in recent years - perhaps none as good as the Rotherham man though.

If Liege were topping the Belgian Pro League and went on to gain qualification for the Champions League then I'd absolutely think Ogbene should jump at the chance.

But they sit seventh currently in the standings and based on his performances this season and a Man of the Match showing for Ireland against France this week, you'd surely have to assume that top Championship sides will be in for him this summer.

Of course, that would mean he runs down his contract with the Millers and that wouldn't be good for them to receive no fee, but sometimes football can be harsh - it's clear though that Ogbene is destined for better things and he should wait it out and see which English clubs come in for him.