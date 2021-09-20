‘Shouldn’t be allowed’, ‘Won’t lose any sleep over it’ – These Sunderland fans react as Everton transfer swoop confirmed

Sunderland have confirmed that highly-rated forward Francis Okoronkwo has left the club to join Everton.

🗞️ Sunderland AFC can confirm Francis Okoronkwo has joined Everton Football Club. — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) September 20, 2021

The 16-year-old has been considered someone who had the potential to make a big impact at the Stadium of Light if he continued to progress, but as he was not signed to a professional deal, there was always the possibility he would leave.

Unfortunately for the Black Cats, Okoronkwo has decided to move on, as it was revealed today that he had linked up with the Toffees, who are thought to have paid around £1m to sign the teenager.

As you would expect, Sunderland fans were frustrated by the update because they have lost an exciting talent, although they accept that the club tried to keep the attacker, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman stating that they had done all they could to try and convince the player to stay.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

From what I gather we tried our best to keep him. Unfortunately this is the price we have to pay being a league one club. Best of luck to him. — Jack Gilmore 🔴⚪️ (@15jgilmore) September 20, 2021

I’m sure we won’t lose any sleep over it. We are in Division 3. We can’t compete with PL clubs. — L ø r d B å r r õ l d (@lord_barrold) September 20, 2021

Think he's a bit eager to leave us. — David Armstrong (@DavidAr23881722) September 20, 2021

this shouldn't be allowed — Peter Gallagher (@peter_gallagher) September 20, 2021

He 6 weeks away from any sort of football, not even running — marc1972 (@mackemmarc) September 20, 2021

Nothing we can really do about it https://t.co/QeMvhWgxHc — Quinn🥶 (@quinn_parkin) September 20, 2021

1M for a 16 year old 😳 painful to lose someone that talented but for a League One club you can’t really argue with that sort of business especially as he wanted a move https://t.co/L9tjKPmZ0L — Ben Craig (@BenCra1g) September 20, 2021