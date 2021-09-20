Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Shouldn’t be allowed’, ‘Won’t lose any sleep over it’ – These Sunderland fans react as Everton transfer swoop confirmed

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sunderland have confirmed that highly-rated forward Francis Okoronkwo has left the club to join Everton.

The 16-year-old has been considered someone who had the potential to make a big impact at the Stadium of Light if he continued to progress, but as he was not signed to a professional deal, there was always the possibility he would leave.

Unfortunately for the Black Cats, Okoronkwo has decided to move on, as it was revealed today that he had linked up with the Toffees, who are thought to have paid around £1m to sign the teenager.

24 questions about some of Sunderland’s best ever strikers – Can get 100% correct?

1 of 24

Did Marco Gabbiadini score 120+ goals for Sunderland?

As you would expect, Sunderland fans were frustrated by the update because they have lost an exciting talent, although they accept that the club tried to keep the attacker, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman stating that they had done all they could to try and convince the player to stay.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Shouldn’t be allowed’, ‘Won’t lose any sleep over it’ – These Sunderland fans react as Everton transfer swoop confirmed

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: