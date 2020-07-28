‘Shouldn’t be a top priority’ – Middlesbrough amongst four-way transfer pursuit: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough are interested in signing Dillon Phillips from recently relegated Charlton Athletic.

According to Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (27/07, 16:39), Boro are keen on a deal for the goalkeeper, who impressed for the Addicks last season despite their relegation, alongside Derby County, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town.

So, would the 25-year-old be a good addition on Teesside?

Our writers discuss…

Jacob Potter

He’d provide much-needed competition.

Middlesbrough already have Aynsley Pears as a strong option between the posts, but Phillips could provide strong competition for the Boro youngster in the starting XI.

That’s exactly what Middlesbrough need at the moment, as Neil Warnock will want players to be hungry to place for the club.

Phillips would be a smart addition to the Boro squad ahead of the 2020/21 season, and I think Warnock’s side will do well to beat the likes of Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town to land his signature.

It’s a move that makes sense for both parties involved.

George Harbey

I think this could be a useful signing for Middlesbrough.

Since losing Darren Randolph, I think Boro have failed to replace him. Aynsley Pears is a talented goalkeeper, but he’s a bit too inconsistent for my liking and he still has a lot to improve on before he becomes their number one for good.

Dejan Stojanovic has also looked solid since joining Boro, but I think the arrival of Phillips, who has stood out at this level with Charlton, would be a coup, given that he’s available to sign on a free transfer.

I do think other areas of the squad need addressing first, though.

Ned Holmes

I think this could be a good bit of business from a Boro perspective but shouldn’t be a top priority.

Charlton may have gone down but that should take absolutely nothing away from the performances of Phillips, who was fantastic for the Addicks throughout the season.

His shot-stopping was excellent and there was clear progress in his distribution and the way he dealt with balls into the box throughout the season.

The 25-year-old still has improvements to make but he’s certainly someone that has proven he can cut it at Championship level.

In that sense, this looks a good move for Boro but with a lot of improvements needed in their squad, you’d question if this is a high priority – particularly with Stojanovic and Pears at the club.