Should West Brom fans be worried about this current trait the team has?

West Brom have conceded the same amount of goals from set pieces than goals from open play, with 14 each, is this something to worry about?

Immediately, this strikes as quite a surprising stat considering the defensive strength the Baggies currently have with them having the third best defensive record in the Championship, behind Brentford and Leeds in the standings.

It’s not a small nor weak backline, with the likes of Ahmed Hegazi and Semi Ajayi operating as the main centre-back options, whom both offer height, strength and decent aerial ability.

Ajayi himself stands at 6ft 4, whilst Hegazi the same, also 6ft 4 – It does beg the question as to why set pieces seem to be a real weak point for the Baggies?

It’s a problem that has helped enable Leeds United to take pole position in the Championship at the moment, and it’s an issue that Bilic will surely be trying to get to the bottom of during this period off football.

