Manchester United have been linked with a move for Leeds United defender Robin Koch.

The German defender is set to enter the final year of his contract at Elland Road and there has been lots of talk about his future after the Whites were relegated from the Premier League.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Koch is on United's list of defensive targets and loose talks have taken place.

Manchester United to sign Robin Koch from Leeds United?

But would he be a good signing for the Red Devils? And will Leeds be open to dealing with their historic rivals?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts...

Alfie Burns

Being completely honest, it’s the right thing for Leeds to offload Koch.

His time at Leeds has been blighted by injuries, but even when he’s had a run in the side he’s been unable to help address the side’s defensive woe.

He’s been the best of a bad bunch over the last 12 months, but he’s still been part of the worst defence in the Premier League for three seasons now.

Koch struggles to really boss a defensive unit as a 26-year-old international should; he’s looked lost without Liam Cooper and, lately, Max Wober. He’s not a leader and has been unable to bring out the best of Pascal Struijk or Diego Llorente like you’d want from a player at the stage of his career Koch is at.

For Leeds, if they’ve got a player that almost needs his hand holding, they might as well thrust that responsibility to Charlie Cresswell.

Whether all that makes him a good signing for Man United is hard to argue. If he’s going in as fourth choice to replace Harry Maguire, who might leave for a decent fee, it might work out fine.

However, if Man United are looking for a centre-back to push their first choice pair and improve the all-round quality of their defending, Koch doesn’t feel the right fit.

Adam Elliott

This would be a strange signing for Manchester United, given their links to Napoli’s Kim Min-Jae, who is a far better player.

The Red Devils are well stocked at centre-back so unless there is some movement out of the club, it’s hard to imagine this one will come to fruition. If they do look for a signing here, it will likely be a player immediately improving the starting XI, which Koch would not do at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old was probably Leeds’ best centre-back last season, but that isn’t saying much given the side shipped the most goals in the Premier League with 78.

He’s not of Champions League quality, even as a cover player or squad option; but this would be a good move for the Whites to get him and his wage off their books, whilst maximising a fee for a player in the last 12 months of his deal, too.

Despite the fierce rivalry between the two clubs, Leeds would almost certainly sell Koch to them as they are a side that can offer Leeds more money than most other clubs could afford for the German international.

Ned Holmes

I can't say I'm convinced that Robin Koch would be a great signing for Manchester United.

Perhaps as a squad player for a cheap fee, bringing in the German could make sense as it allows the club to cash in on Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire but you'd question why they can't look to their academy for some to play that sort of role.

I'm not sure what we've seen from Koch in the Premier League suggests that he should be someone that Erik ten Hag plans to rely on regularly next season but perhaps the Man United recruitment team see something in him and believe he could raise his game at Old Trafford.

From a Leeds United perspective, refusing to deal with their rivals would be foolish.

A rebuilding job is needed this summer and they're likely to get more money for Koch from the Red Devils than they would elsewhere, which will help the new manager so they should take advantage of this interest if it's concrete.

This isn't Kalvin Phillips or another homegrown star we're talking about, if it was then perhaps the rivalry would come into consideration.