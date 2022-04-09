“Should stay” – Reading FC fan pundit gives verdict on 31-y/o’s future

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt has given his say on the future of Junior Hoilett.

Hoilett’s contract with the Royals expires at the end of the season, but Hunt hopes that he can remain with the club beyond the campaign.

The Reading fan has pointed to Hoilett’s performances for the team this season, claiming the Canadian brings something extra to the side.

The 31-year-old also brings a wealth of experience to the Madejski Stadium, which Hunt believes is an invaluable asset to the dressing room.

“I definitely think Hoilett should stay next season,” Hunt told Football League World.

“When he’s been fit, he’s been one of our best players and offered something different than we’ve got.

“Width-wise, pace-wise and just football knowledge, that experience.

“Obviously now he’s playing in the World Cup which is good for him.”

Hoilett joined Reading from Cardiff City at the start of the season, and it was against his former club that he scored his first of three goals for the team.

The winger’s performances have helped Reading stay above the relegation zone in a dismal season for the club.

Hoilett has appeared 22 times, starting 15 times, with Paul Ince’s side currently 21st in the Championship table.

A six-point penalty deduction made Reading’s work harder, but with only a handful of games left the Royals are in pole position to retain the status in the second division of the English pyramid.

Next up for Reading is a clash against Cardiff on April 9, where a win could take the club 11 points clear of the relegation zone if results elsewhere go in their favour.

The Verdict

Hoilett has shown that he is still more than capable of competing in the Championship with his performances for Reading.

The 31-year-old will also want to ensure he is in peak physical condition at the start of next season so he can prepare for Canada’s World Cup entry.

This will be his first chance to play at the historic competition, so it will be a factor in his decision making as Hoilett weighs up his options this summer.

Another season with Reading makes sense as he has received plenty of game time and has become an important figure in the team.