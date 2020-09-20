Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Should start’, ‘Quality’ – These Sunderland fans react to impact from 24-y/o in crucial win

Published

4 mins ago

on

Sunderland secured an impressive three points as they beat Oxford 2-0 away from home yesterday afternoon.

Many believe the two clubs will be competing for promotion next May so it was something of a statement win for the Black Cats and it’s sure to give them confidence moving forward.

Whilst it was an assured team performance from Phil Parkinson’s side, the win wasn’t guaranteed until substitute Lynden Goodh struck in the 82nd minute and it was a goal to remember.

The 24-year-old picked the ball up in the midfield and powered towards goal, beating several players before calmly finishing.

Despite his undoubted ability, the American has had to settle for a place on the bench for the opening two league games but his impact yesterday will have given Parkinson a decision to make ahead of upcoming fixtures.

And, here we look at how the fans reacted to his performance, and goal, in the win over Oxford…


