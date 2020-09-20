‘Should start’, ‘Quality’ – These Sunderland fans react to impact from 24-y/o in crucial win

Sunderland secured an impressive three points as they beat Oxford 2-0 away from home yesterday afternoon.

Many believe the two clubs will be competing for promotion next May so it was something of a statement win for the Black Cats and it’s sure to give them confidence moving forward.

Whilst it was an assured team performance from Phil Parkinson’s side, the win wasn’t guaranteed until substitute Lynden Goodh struck in the 82nd minute and it was a goal to remember.

The 24-year-old picked the ball up in the midfield and powered towards goal, beating several players before calmly finishing.

Despite his undoubted ability, the American has had to settle for a place on the bench for the opening two league games but his impact yesterday will have given Parkinson a decision to make ahead of upcoming fixtures.

And, here we look at how the fans reacted to his performance, and goal, in the win over Oxford…

Cracking goal by Gooch. #SAFC — David Wright (@DavidWright1802) September 19, 2020

That must earn Gooch a start for the next game.

You need a bit of pace, trickery and finishing ability and he’s got them#SAFC pic.twitter.com/O8JA2VOq9G — LWOS Sunderland AFC (@LWOS_SAFC) September 19, 2020

Gooch composure and real quality. 2nd half has been good. #SAFC — Stephen Elliott (@SleevesElliott) September 19, 2020

Gooch is a bit infuriating, isn't he? We all know what he's capable of but he's not found the consistency yet. He's given Parkinson something to think about next week though. #SAFC — Jack Waldron (@waldron1994) September 19, 2020

Lyden gooch taking inspiration from Ricky Villa in 1981 with that strike today like #safc — jakeykirkbride (@JacobKirkbride) September 19, 2020

He may not be the answer but Gooch showed yesterday what can happen if we have someone in that gap to drive forward from the midfield. #SAFC — J. Simpson (@_JordanSimpson) September 20, 2020