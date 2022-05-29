“Should slot in seamlessly at Ibrox” – Rangers join West Brom and Nottingham Forest in race for midfielder: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Rangers have joined the race for out-of-contract Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell, according to Ian Dennis from BBC Sport.

Rothwell’s current deal at Ewood Park expires this summer and there is a string of clubs keen, including both Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion.

Dennis has now reported that Rangers are interested in the midfielder but would he be a good signing? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Marcus Ally

This would be a very smart addition for Rangers on a free this summer.

One thing the Gers can offer that is unique to them as opposed to the Premier League interest in Rothwell is European football.

The Scottish Premiership in some ways is a step down from the intensity of the Championship, and for that reason the central midfielder should slot in seamlessly at Ibrox.

We have seen the contributions that John Lundstram has made this season, endearing himself to the supporter base as a result, at this stage of his career, Rothwell is ready to compete with the former Sheffield United man for a starting berth under Giovanni Van Bronckhorst.

This move makes a lot of sense for both parties if Rothwell is not flattered by the opportunity to play in the Premier League next season.

Adam Jones

After shining in the Championship last season, that definitely suggests he’s ready for the challenge of the Scottish Premiership.

For Rangers, this would be a great addition considering he’s able to contribute going forward, potentially providing the Gers with that extra firepower needed to overtake Celtic in the coming years.

How well he would adapt to the challenge of playing in Europe remains to be seen – but he’s coming into the peak of his playing powers now and the Europa League finalists would probably be seeing the midfielder at his very best.

For Rothwell though, he may be best served waiting for other options – because he could really excel in the Premier League if given the opportunity.

Charlie Gregory

Joe Rothwell has long been linked with a move away and it’s with good reason. He looks a cut above Blackburn and probably deserves to play a level higher if he can.

He’d certainly be ready for a crack with Rangers if given the chance. They’re challenging for titles and can offer European football too – something that Rovers cannot.

Rangers then could be an appealing proposition for the player and he’d certainly be at the level for it too. He’s been one of the best in his position in the division and would be a shrewd addition for most sides.

Rangers, then, could do a lot worse than Rothwell.