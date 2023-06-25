What a signing this would be!

This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Leeds United are interested in Manchester United winger Amad Diallo, according to The Mirror.

The Whites have identified Diallo as a target as they look to recruit in the wide areas with Wilfried Gnonto and Jack Harrison both potentially departing after the club's relegation to the Championship.

Diallo enjoyed an outstanding loan spell with Sunderland in the second tier last season, scoring 14 goals and four assists in 43 appearances in all competitions to help the Black Cats reach the play-offs where they were beaten by Luton Town in the semi-finals.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claims that the 20-year-old is hoping to be given a first-team chance at Old Trafford next season, but should he be sent out on loan again, Diallo's preference is a return to the Stadium of Light.

Would Amad Diallo be a good signing for Leeds United?

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Diallo's potential move to Elland Road.

James Reeves

Diallo would be an outstanding signing for Leeds.

He established himself as one of the most exciting players in the Championship last season with his excellent displays for the Black Cats, playing a key role in their promotion push.

With Gnonto and Harrison likely to depart and uncertainty over the futures of Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra, the Whites are in need of attacking reinforcements this summer and Diallo would be the perfect addition.

However, as Leeds are currently without a manager and facing the prospect of losing some of their key players, it is tough to judge their promotion chances at this point.

A move to Elland Road could be an appealing prospect, but Diallo thrived at the Stadium of Light under the expert guidance of Tony Mowbray, and he should return to Sunderland for another year.

Ben Wignall

There will be an expectation that Leeds will be amongst the favourites for promotion this coming season regardless of which players stay or go, and Diallo would certainly be an exciting addition to their attack.

Jack Harrison will probably leave this summer, so there's a need for a creative left-footed attacker to come in and cut onto his stronger foot and make things happen at Elland Road, and Diallo can do that as showed last season in the Championship.

However, Leeds and Man United are big rivals historically and there may be some uncomfort in sending the Ivorian there - whereas we know he loves Sunderland from his 2022-23 season at the Stadium of Light.

Even though Leeds will be more favoured to win promotion over Sunderland, if it's a choice of the two then it's a no-brainer - Diallo should go back to Sunderland.

Chris Gallagher

What a signing this would be!

Diallo was superb for Sunderland last season, bringing so much quality to the team, and you'd have to say he was a standout performer in the league for the final few months of the season. So, it would be a real coup for Leeds if they could convince him to come to Elland Road.

Tony Mowbray will obviously want him back for the Black Cats as well, and his time on Wearside could give them an edge.

However, I think Diallo is a player that should be playing in the Premier League, so if any club in the Championship can persuade him to drop down again, they would be making one of the signings of the summer.