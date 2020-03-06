‘Should refund all fans’, ‘Hasn’t got a clue’ – These Derby County fans slam key figure after Man Utd cup defeat

Derby County were eliminated from the FA Cup last night as Manchester United recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory at Pride Park.

There was a lot of anticipation going into the sell-out clash in the East Midlands but boss Phillip Cocu surprisingly decided to rotate, making four changes from the side that beat Sheffield Wednesday last time out in the league.

The biggest call was his decision to pair George Evans and Craig Forsyth in central defence, an unnatural position for both, and it backfired as the duo struggled.

United’s first two goals were entirely avoidable from the Rams perspective and heading into half-time 2-0 down the game was effectively over.

Whilst Derby showed spirit and fight, Odion Ighalo sealed the win in the second half.

Even though it’s a result that could’ve happened anyway, many fans were not happy with the changes that Cocu made – particularly as the team can’t seemingly win promotion or go down.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the manager…

It’ll all be worth it when a full-strength side wins on Sunday to go….(checks notes)….12th #dcfc Still love Cocu though — James Igoe (@jtigoe) March 5, 2020

Disappointed with Cocu tonight. Just when you thought it was starting to click..he does this again. Is the importance lost in translation? Pointless even playing. #dcfc — Chris (@buckers2011) March 5, 2020

Cocu hasn’t got a clue #dcfc — Rammie (@Rammie007) March 5, 2020

Don’t need to defend Cocu’s team selection, in 2 or 3 years these younger players could be very, very good #dcfc — Zak Winfield (@zakwinfield) March 5, 2020

Cocu should refund all #dcfcfans out his own pocket. #dcfc players on pitch did ok. But playing that team and in particular that CB partnership was suicidal and so it proved. — Chris Smith (@cspaceram) March 5, 2020

Cocu disrespecting man united the same way we disrespected forest in the cup, I get we need to build for the future, but not in a game like this. #dcfc — Sam Dooley (@d00l3yy) March 5, 2020

oh dear Cocu, that team selection and then to replace Lawrence you bring on Whittaker who’s done a whole lot of sweet nothing since coming to the first team #dcfc — Ed Dominiczak (@ed_dominiczak) March 5, 2020