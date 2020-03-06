Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Should refund all fans’, ‘Hasn’t got a clue’ – These Derby County fans slam key figure after Man Utd cup defeat

Published

32 mins ago

on

Derby County were eliminated from the FA Cup last night as Manchester United recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory at Pride Park.

There was a lot of anticipation going into the sell-out clash in the East Midlands but boss Phillip Cocu surprisingly decided to rotate, making four changes from the side that beat Sheffield Wednesday last time out in the league.

The biggest call was his decision to pair George Evans and Craig Forsyth in central defence, an unnatural position for both, and it backfired as the duo struggled.

United’s first two goals were entirely avoidable from the Rams perspective and heading into half-time 2-0 down the game was effectively over.

Whilst Derby showed spirit and fight, Odion Ighalo sealed the win in the second half.

Even though it’s a result that could’ve happened anyway, many fans were not happy with the changes that Cocu made – particularly as the team can’t seemingly win promotion or go down.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to the manager…


