“Should really be three in a row…” – EFL pundit offers score prediction for Cardiff City v West Brom

Two teams with contrasting goals in the final 10 matches of the Championship season square off on Wednesday night as Cardiff City welcome West Bromwich Albion to South Wales.

Following three wins out of their last four fixtures going into the weekend, the Bluebirds had created some leeway between themselves and the teams inside the relegation zone, with six points separating themselves in 21st position and Blackpool below them.

However, a 2-0 defeat on the road to Preston North End meant that they couldn’t extend that gap even further – and they face a tough test in the form of Carlos Corberan’s Baggies.

Since the January transfer window closed, the Baggies have slipped up a few times, losing three of their eight matches but after back-to-back victories over Wigan Athletic and Huddersfield Town, Albion sit just three points adrift of the play-offs spots, with Millwall occupying sixth position.

And one man who is backing them for success on their travels this week is EFL pundit David Prutton, who believes that they will head back to the Midlands with all three points following a 1-0 win.

“Cardiff are being helped a lot right now by how inept the three teams below them are,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“It is keeping them above the line in the relegation battle even when they aren’t picking up points.

“West Brom have kicked on back towards the play-offs with back-to-back wins.

“It should really be three in a row in South Wales.”

The Verdict

Cardiff have picked up a few decent results at home recently, but West Brom are a tougher test than the teams that have recently come to the Welsh capital and gone away with nothing.

Even with injuries in the squad and a lack of attacking options, the Baggies will be full of confidence that they will pick up a third straight victory against a relegation-threatened side, even though they only beat the other two by a singular goal.

If Sabri Lamouchi sets his side up in the same way he did at the weekend though, he may go direct to try and have Kion Etete and Sory Kaba try and bully West Brom’s smaller backline in the air – that could potentially be one way to keep the three points in Wales.

However, in my eyes it will be a draw between two sides with differing goals to end the season.