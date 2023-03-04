“Should probably look to replace him” – Derby County set for summer player decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It remains to be seen which division Derby County will be preparing for this summer.

With League One promotion specialist Paul Warne at the helm, promotion to the Championship is by no means out of the question and securing that will influence the decisions made at Pride Park.

The future of Richard Stearman is one such call – with the 35-year-old out of contract at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

But should the Rams offer him a new deal?

Our FLW writers have their say…

Quiz: Are these 20 Derby County facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Derby County have won the top-flight title on two occasions Real Fake

Ned Holmes

If Derby County are promoted then I think they should definitely let Richard Stearman leave.

We don’t know what he offers in terms of dressing room influence but he’s been little more than a bit-part player on the pitch and I’m not sure he’s a player you’d want in the Championship.

As cover in League One, he could still be useful but that depends on what other changes are made in the summer window.

Paul Warne will want to make changes to the squad, whichever division they’re playing in, and it may be that new additions at centre-back mean his time at Pride Park comes to an end.

But you do feel the 35-year-old can still be a good, and likely cheap, rotation option in the third tier as he has been this term.

Adam Jones

Playing just 10 league games for the Rams this term, that’s a bit of a blow considering how much of an asset he was alongside Curtis Davies last season.

At 35 though, they need to be looking to the longer term and that’s why they probably shouldn’t be offering him a lucrative deal to remain at Pride Park.

Keeping him on in another role makes sense because he’s been an excellent professional throughout a difficult time for the East Midlands outfit and is a popular figure in the Rams’ fanbase.

However, in terms of his playing contributions, they should probably look to replace him instead of offering him fresh terms.

Whether he wants to end his playing career at the end of this term remains to be seen though.

Billy Mulley

It is an interesting situation because Richard Stearman has been on the fringes of things at Pride Park, however, you would think that his leadership and experience could be playing a big part at this vital stage of the campaign.

Should promotion to the Championship be secured during what remains of this League One this season, then it would be no shock at all if no deal is offered.

If the Rams remain in League One, then Paul Warne has several decisions to weigh up, with Derby already having experienced defensive heads in Curtis Davies and Craig Forsyth.

You also have to consider that if promotion is not achieved, there is a very real possibility that Eiran Cashin will attract lots of interest from the higher divisions.

I think that would likely push Derby back into the defensive market for players entering their prime or with high ceilings, as opposed to offering Stearman a new deal.