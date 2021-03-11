This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Chris Sutton has highlighted Alex Neil as a potential successor to Neil Lennon at Celtic.

Lennon resigned last month and the search for his permanent replacement is ongoing as the Hoops look to bounce back from Rangers’ SPFL title win.

Speaking to the Daily Record, Sutton named Neil as a potential candidate to take charge of Celtic.

So, would he be a good fit for the Bhoys? And should Preston fans be worried?

Some of our FLW writers share their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

I’m not entirely sure Preston should be worried even if Neil goes.

It’s important to accept that the Celtic job remains an attractive one and if Neil goes, Preston have to accept that and hope he leaves them in a good place.

For me, I think he has done a sound job at Deepdale and whatever state he leaves them in from here, it will be largely positive.

There’s been talk previously about Neil reaching the end of his cycle at Preston too, so maybe it would be a natural time to part company, trusting someone else with a rebuild of the squad.

Ultimately, he’s done well with Preston, but I don’t think there will be sheer panic if he leaves for Celtic.

He’s probably earned his chance for a job like that, which he looks a fairly good fit for.

Ben Wignall

I think Preston supporters will be split down the middle when it comes to Neil potentially leaving as he’s certainly divided the fanbase over the past 12 months.

Some are ready to see a change at the helm at Deepdale – Neil has been at the club for four years and there hasn’t been much progression from the Simon Grayson days of being a mid-table Championship club, although it can’t be helped when your best players are sold on without being adequately replaced.

Others though are remaining loyal to Neil and take the side of him over the owner Trevor Hemmings, who some believe doesn’t provide the necessary amount of transfer funds to help Neil strengthen his squad.

One thing is for sure though, if Celtic come in for Neil then he won’t be turning down a chance to manage a club in European competition – and from a compensation standpoint he wouldn’t be expensive to buy out as his current contract expires in 2022.

Would he be a good fit for Celtic? Potentially – Neil knows Scottish football following his time as Hamilton manager and considering the experience he’s gained south of the border, especially in the Premier League with Norwich, he should probably be one of the leading contenders.