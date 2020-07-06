‘Should play every game’, ‘Sublime’ – These West Brom fans love message from winger after landmark moment

West Brom restored their five-point advantage over Brentford in the race for automatic promotion as they beat Hull City 4-2 at The Hawthorns yesterday.

In an entertaining contest, Albion were twice pegged back before former Tigers winger Kamil Grosicki scored his first goal since joining in January to put the Baggies 3-2 up after a brilliant Matheus Pereira pass.

The Polish international has been on the fringes since his move six months ago but he was handed a start against Hull and backed it up with a confident display.

✅ Important win

✅ First goal for WBA Stay focused 🔜💥 📸 @AdamFradgley pic.twitter.com/Vw8KTcAtmo — Kamil Grosicki (@GrosickiKamil) July 5, 2020

And, Grosicki took to Twitter after the game to express his delight at the win and his first goal as he looks to play a prominent role in the promotion push.

Unsurprisingly, his message went down extremely well with the West Brom support, who were pleased with the impact the wide man made and that he got off the mark in the blue and white stripes.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Grosicki’s social media update…

