‘Should only get better and better’ – Nottingham Forest keeping tabs on 14-goal ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcott, as per the Athletic.

Jephcott has been on fire for Argyle this season, scoring 12 goals in 17 League One appearances for Ryan Lowe’ side.

The 20-year-old – who has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season – has been touted as a future Wales international.

According to the Athletic, Forest have been monitoring Jephcott’s progress this season, and it remains to be seen whether a move is made this month or not.

Here, we discuss Forest’s interest in the player…

George Dagless

I think the key phrase here is keeping an eye on him.

Is he good enough or needed at the moment? Probably not, but that’s not to say he won’t be in the future.

I think Jephcott is a really handy young player but he needs to be playing and improving week in, week out.

Plymouth will do well to keep him for more than a short while, of course, but he needs to be at a club where he will play often and Forest, with their deep squad, will struggle to guarantee that.

Therefore, with everything the way it is, it makes sense the Reds are just watching him closely and nothing more.

Jacob Potter

I’m not sure it would be the right move for him at this stage.

Jephcott has really impressed me in League One with Plymouth Argyle this season, and strikes me as the sort of player that could do well at a higher level in the future.

But he’s still at a relatively young age, and you have to question whether he’d be a regular starter for Nottingham Forest, if he signed for the club.

The Reds already have some strong options in Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor in attack this term, and I’m not sure he’d be getting into the starting XI ahead of either of them.

I think Jephcott would be better off staying with Plymouth for the remainder of this year’s campaign at the very least, before even considering a move elsewhere, as he needs to be playing regularly at this stage of his career, as he looks to further his development.

Did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 14 Did Nottingham Forest sign Zach Clough for more or less than £1million? More Less

Ned Holmes

I really like this from a Forest perspective.

In Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor, the Reds have a strong striking unit right now but both players are past 30, so signing Jephcott with an eye on the future would be really smart.

The 20-year-old has been in fantastic form for Argyle this season and has dealt with the step up from League Two brilliantly.

He’s shown a real eye for a goal and looks a player that should only get better and better as he gets more games under his belt.

With that in mind, making a move for him soon could be really smart as they may be able to snap him up before there is too much competition.