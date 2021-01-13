Nottingham Forest
‘Should only get better and better’ – Nottingham Forest keeping tabs on 14-goal ace: The verdict
Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on Plymouth Argyle striker Luke Jephcott, as per the Athletic.
Jephcott has been on fire for Argyle this season, scoring 12 goals in 17 League One appearances for Ryan Lowe’ side.
The 20-year-old – who has scored 14 goals in all competitions this season – has been touted as a future Wales international.
According to the Athletic, Forest have been monitoring Jephcott’s progress this season, and it remains to be seen whether a move is made this month or not.
Here, we discuss Forest’s interest in the player…
George Dagless
I think the key phrase here is keeping an eye on him.
Is he good enough or needed at the moment? Probably not, but that’s not to say he won’t be in the future.
I think Jephcott is a really handy young player but he needs to be playing and improving week in, week out.
Plymouth will do well to keep him for more than a short while, of course, but he needs to be at a club where he will play often and Forest, with their deep squad, will struggle to guarantee that.
Therefore, with everything the way it is, it makes sense the Reds are just watching him closely and nothing more.
Jacob Potter
