‘Should not be a priority’ – Nottingham Forest in transfer chase to sign 29-year-old: The verdict

Nottingham Forest are battling Swansea City for UD Almeria defender Mathieu Peybernes, according to a report from Spanish outlet Radio Marca.

Both sides are preparing to launch another Championship promotion push after falling short last term.

According to Radio Marca, both Forest and Swansea are keen on the central defender, who is not in the plans of the Spanish club.

The report claims that the Championship duo are willing to pay €1 million (£894,000) to sign Peybernes, who has also been monitored by Getafe and Levante.

But would he be a good signing for Forest?

We quizzed our FLW writers on just that…

Alfie Burns

Forest maybe need to reshape their defensive options this summer given Michael Dawson’s age and the fact he’s coming to the end of his career, but they’ve got their starters in Joe Worrall and Tobias Figueiredo.

Anything beyond that pair should be seen as cover, which questions why there’s a need to bring in Peybernes.

Surely Forest should be looking to sign a player that’s emerging into the Championship, with a view of him stepping up for Figueiredo or Worrall in the future.

I just don’t see how Peybernes fits.

George Harbey

I think you can see the sense in this.

If they are fit, then Worrall and Figueiredo should start every game for Forest next season, but every successful side needs quality in depth in every position of the pitch.

They’ve already bolstered their defensive ranks with the free transfer arrival of Tyler Blackett, but with Dawson, Michael Hefele, and Yohan Benalouane all approaching the latter stages of their careers, you feel that they do need to bring in another centre-half.

Peybernes endured an impressive season on loan at CD Lujo last term and won their Player of the Season award, and at €1 million, he could be a shrewd pick-up for the Reds.

Sam Rourke

He looks a solid, experienced defender who could add some real depth to Forest’s side.

However, it should not be a priority in my eyes.

Forest have already added Blackett this summer to bolster their defensive backline, and do already have the likes of Worrall, Figueiredo, Hefele, and Dawson battling it out for the centre-back spots.

Peybernes is a former France under-21 international so clearly has pedigree and experience, and for a €1 million fee, it could be a real bargain.

But, I just feel there are other clubs that need him more so than Forest right now.