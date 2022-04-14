Should Newcastle United re-ignite their transfer interest in Dom Solanke in the summer?

Newcastle United first had an interest in Dominic Solanke back in January when Callum Wilson sustained an injury for the Magpies.

With the summer now approaching and Eddie Howe having access to more money and resources, there is no doubt he’ll be looking for further additions to his team for the new season.

Howe has managed Solanke before and was the manger who initially brought him to Bournemouth so he is clearly a fan of his and aware of his talents.

Furthermore with other former Cherries at the club in Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson, if Solanke was to make the move to the North East he would already have a good bond with two players in the side.

In the 2019-20 season, all three of the players were regulars in the Bournemouth team.

However, during that season Solanke and Wilson only scored 11 goals between them which is not the kind of numbers Eddie Howe will be hoping for if he wishes to progress with Newcastle in the Premier League.

With that being said, Callum Wilson upped his goal tally last year in the Premier League with Newcastle and was on track to do the same this year before suffering from an injury.

Furthermore, this year Solanke has scored 24 goals in 39 appearances so it’s clear that both players have developed and therefore could potentially link up well as a front two for Newcastle.

Although the Premier League is a step up from where Solanke currently plays, he does have experience in the top flight and in the last two seasons has really developed his goal scoring game so if he was to play in the Premier League now he would likely adapt well.

Given that it’s likely he would be playing in the Premier League even if he stayed with Bournemouth, a move for the player from Newcastle is not an outrageous suggestion.

However, Eddie Howe may want to wait a bit longer before making any interest clear.

In January with Callum Wilson injured you can see how this move would make total sense but with the summer to evaluate things, Eddie Howe may be able to get someone more advanced or with more experience being a consistent goal scorer at a higher level.

We know his budget is bigger than Newcastle United have been used to but it is not clear by how much yet.

A move to Newcastle for Solanke wouldn’t be a terrible move for either party but given it’s one that would now be coming in summer time, it won’t be a surprise to see Eddie Howe considering his options before making a firm decision on this one.