Sheffield Wednesday

‘Should never play for this club again’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans discuss line-up announcement as Thompson makes 3 changes

Published

1 hour ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have their first real ‘six-pointer’ of the season as they welcome Birmingham City to Hillsborough this afternoon.

Despite being in good form under Neil Thompson – winning five of their last eight league games – the Owls still sit 22nd in the Championship and more work is needed for them to climb up the table.

And they’re facing Birmingham at an opportunistic time, with the Blues having won just one of their last 13 league encounters and have slipped to 23rd in the table, with massive pressure on Aitor Karanka to turn things around.

But let’s shift the focus back onto Thompson and the Owls, who could move above neighbours Rotherham and out of the relegation zone should they defeat the Blues and the Millers slip up against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Thompson has often used a 3-5-2 formation and he sticks with that today with three changes to the line-up – Adam Reach, Osaze Urhoghide and Jordan Rhodes all drop out for Matt Penney, Liam Palmer and Josh Windass.

Liam Shaw also keeps his place in the team after reportedly penning a pre-contract agreement with Celtic in the week – and Thompson has already said he trusts Shaw’s commitment to the club until the end of the season.

Some Wednesday fans aren’t in agreement though and don’t believe he should be in the team – check out some of the reactions to the line-up below.


25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

