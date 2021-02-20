‘Should never play for this club again’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans discuss line-up announcement as Thompson makes 3 changes

Sheffield Wednesday have their first real ‘six-pointer’ of the season as they welcome Birmingham City to Hillsborough this afternoon.

Despite being in good form under Neil Thompson – winning five of their last eight league games – the Owls still sit 22nd in the Championship and more work is needed for them to climb up the table.

And they’re facing Birmingham at an opportunistic time, with the Blues having won just one of their last 13 league encounters and have slipped to 23rd in the table, with massive pressure on Aitor Karanka to turn things around.

But let’s shift the focus back onto Thompson and the Owls, who could move above neighbours Rotherham and out of the relegation zone should they defeat the Blues and the Millers slip up against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Are you Sheffield Wednesday mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Owls quiz about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who scored both one goal and made one assist in their opening day win away at Cardiff City? Jordan Rhodes Izzy Brown Barry Bannan Josh Windass

Thompson has often used a 3-5-2 formation and he sticks with that today with three changes to the line-up – Adam Reach, Osaze Urhoghide and Jordan Rhodes all drop out for Matt Penney, Liam Palmer and Josh Windass.

Liam Shaw also keeps his place in the team after reportedly penning a pre-contract agreement with Celtic in the week – and Thompson has already said he trusts Shaw’s commitment to the club until the end of the season.

Some Wednesday fans aren’t in agreement though and don’t believe he should be in the team – check out some of the reactions to the line-up below.

Shaw should never play for this club again imo — Sam Porter (@SamPort64209233) February 20, 2021

shaw shunt be in squad — Danny🦉 (@Dannyswfc_) February 20, 2021

Why is shaw playing when he’s set his mind elsewhere now — Kai Overend (@OverendKai) February 20, 2021

Was happy with that til I saw Palmer will be CB 😬 — Lee Hicklin (@KivoLee) February 20, 2021

What has urhoghide done to get dropped — Dylan Hughes (@dyhughes19) February 20, 2021

Good to see Liam Shaw keeping players out of the side who actually do want to be here. — Duchess (@PistolPete1867) February 20, 2021

reach and rhodes dropped but shaw still starts? 🥱 — charlie 🇨🇩 (@charlieswfc_) February 20, 2021

Crazy dropping Rhodes in must win game against a side who will sit in and defend — DaveOwl1867 (@wellbeaten1977) February 20, 2021

Why can't Rhodes have decent run in team. Shirt of goals. Give him a decent chance. You just never know……. — Peter Brewster (@Brewster73P) February 20, 2021

Shaw should be nowhere near, Rhodes should be in for Patterson. Another confidence killer. Typical. #SWFV — Ben Savage (@bensaavage) February 20, 2021

thank god dropped reach — Chris Wilde (@ChrisWilde21) February 20, 2021