Bristol City

‘Should never have left’ – Many Bristol City fans pine as former player dazzles away from Ashton Gate

Published

8 mins ago

on

Jamie Paterson played a starring role as Swansea City beat local rivals Cardiff City 3-0 in South Wales this afternoon, which has caused a stir among fans of his former club Bristol City. 

The playmaker’s swerving effort from outside the box beat Cardiff goalkeeper Dillon Phillips and went in off the inside of the post to give the Swans the lead after 29 minutes.

He turned from goalscorer to creator in the second half, floating the ball into Joel Piroe for the second and then picking out Jake Bidwell at the back post with a delightfully weighted cross to make it 3-0.

Paterson is flourishing under Russell Martin has now scored four goals and added three assists since joining the Swans in the summer – the majority of which have come over the past month – and has already surpassed his goal and assists return in the Championship from last season.

The 29-year-old left Bristol City at the expiration of his contract in the summer, one of a number of players to do so as Nigel Pearson made significant changes to his squad.

Despite seeing their Severnside rivals terrorized by the Swans, it seems it was a painful afternoon for many Robins supporters as they had to watch Paterson flourish and many took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on his exit…


