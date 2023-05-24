Joey Barton heaped praise on former QPR teammate Gary O’Neil as he reflected on their dramatic play-off final win over Derby County in 2014.

The 1-0 victory over the Rams at Wembley was one of the most dramatic in play-off history, as the R’s had been outplayed for large parts, and then O’Neil was sent off in the 60th minute, so the final half hour was an onslaught.

Yet, Zamora would capitalise on a mistake to score in the 90th minute, with the goal sending QPR to the Premier League.

With the game having been played nine years ago, the R’s took to Twitter to share the clip and to bring back the many happy memories.

And, it prompted a response from current Bristol Rovers boss Barton, who chose to highlight O’Neil’s red card, which prevented Derby having an opportunity that they would have expected to score from.

“Great day. Great moment. Should never forget Gary O’Neil taking one for the team in the 60th minute. BZ gets the headlines, but that was the ultimate Team before Self from GO’N.”

Barton was playing in midfield for Harry Redknapp’s side that day as they battled for the win, and he had one more year with the Londoners, although it ended in disappointment as they were relegated from the top-flight.

QPR's Bobby Zamora (C) celebrates with the trophy and team mates after winning the Football League Championship Play Off Final

Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Couldridge

Livepic

EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or " live="" src="https://static0.footballleagueworldimages.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/2014-05-24T150947Z_1_MT1ACI12283994_RTRMADP_3_SOCCER-ENGLAND-DRB-QPR-scaled.jpg" />

A memorable day for all connected to QPR

This was a remarkable game, and it’s one that all connected to QPR won’t forget, as they went through a range of emotions at Wembley before the relief and elation that followed Zamora’s well-taken winner.

This comment from Barton shows the manager in him now, as he recognises the other key moment from the match, and, in hindsight, he is spot on with what he has said about O’Neil’s decision to commit a professional foul and to take the red card. Even with 11 men, the reality is Derby were the better team, so going a goal down would have been a real problem.

For O’Neil, it’s got to be the best red card he ever received, and if that hadn’t happened, things could have been a lot different. Either way, it’s one of the best days QPR fans will have had over the years.