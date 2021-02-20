‘Should never change a winning team’ – These QPR fans discuss XI v Bournemouth

Queens Park Rangers welcome AFC Bournemouth to the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium in the Sky Bet Championship this Saturday afternoon.

The Hoops are looking to pull away further from the dropzone with a win as they look to maintain their current run of superb form.

They’ve won five of their last six league matches and have made it two wins on the spin on their own turf so there is plenty of confidence surging around the west London club at the moment ahead of what is bound to be another big test against a good Cherries side that is challenging for the play-offs.

Mark Warburton has named his XI, then, and Hoops fans have naturally had their say on the line-up ahead of today’s 3pm kick-off.

Let’s take a look at some of what is being said by supporters on social media, with manager Mark Warburton opting to name an unchanged team from the win over Brentford…

What does Willock have to do😕 — Jae Temple (@JaeTemple1) February 20, 2021

You should never change a winning team

Would have liked to see willock or field start but bring them on as impact subs

Come on you R's — NJWFC (@njwfc) February 20, 2021

Disappointing field isn’t starting he needs to be a starter so much better more potential and way more intelligent than ball who is not great — Nathan Sellar (@NathanSellar1) February 20, 2021

WHAT DOES WILLOCK HAVE TO DO TO START — Finn QPR 🤳🏻 (@Finn_QPR) February 20, 2021

Gotta be Dykes last chance today , what does Willock need to do to start — Moon-aye (@H1TTHEROADJACK) February 20, 2021

Dykes is gonna score today. Got that feeling. COYRs!!! — Loftus Roads (@4EverQPR) February 20, 2021