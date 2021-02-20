Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Should never change a winning team’ – These QPR fans discuss XI v Bournemouth

Queens Park Rangers welcome AFC Bournemouth to the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium in the Sky Bet Championship this Saturday afternoon.

The Hoops are looking to pull away further from the dropzone with a win as they look to maintain their current run of superb form.

They’ve won five of their last six league matches and have made it two wins on the spin on their own turf so there is plenty of confidence surging around the west London club at the moment ahead of what is bound to be another big test against a good Cherries side that is challenging for the play-offs.

Mark Warburton has named his XI, then, and Hoops fans have naturally had their say on the line-up ahead of today’s 3pm kick-off.

Let’s take a look at some of what is being said by supporters on social media, with manager Mark Warburton opting to name an unchanged team from the win over Brentford…


