Should Millwall sell Jed Wallace in January?

Few players have been more important to their respective EFL sides in recent years than Jed Wallace is to Millwall.

The Lions talisman has been in stunning form since the start of the 2019/20 campaign, bagging 25 goals and 24 assists, and looks likely to be pivotal to Gary Rowett’s side’s hopes of reaching the Championship play-offs this term.

But Wallace is out of contract in the summer meaning he can leave for free then if a new deal isn’t agreed upon and our sources revealed a few months ago that such an agreement was looking increasingly unlikely.

The winger is likely to be a player in demand when the transfer window opens next month and January is likely to be the south London club’s only chance to cash in on him.

On FLW TV, Ned Holmes was joined by Adam Jones and Ben Wignall to debate whether Millwall should sell Wallace in January!

Check out what was said below and don’t forget to subscribe to FLW TV on YouTube…