Should Millwall re-ignite their transfer interest in Jordan Hugill in the summer?

Back in January, Millwall were linked with an interest in striker Jordan Hugill by News Shopper.

The move never happened, of course, with Hugill instead Cardiff City-bound on loan from parent side Norwich City, with that deal in fact bringing an end to his loan spell at West Bromwich Albion in the first half of the year.

Such a sequence has rather been the trend for Hugill in recent times, with him bouncing around loan spells with Middlesbrough and QPR when at West Ham, before Norwich took him permanently and then started shipping him out.

Only at QPR, did he really make the sort of impact that we saw at Preston North End – which prompted West Ham to sign him in the first place – and such chopping and changing of clubs clearly hasn’t helped him build momentum.

This summer, then, he might be eager to find a team where he can be on a permanent basis, and actually playing.

Cardiff have used him 13 times in the league so far, and it remains to be seen if they want to keep him but, what may scupper any Millwall return in the market for him is that the player himself has said recently he would be open to another crack at playing for Norwich, particularly if they do come down to the Championship.

Indeed, you feel as though Hugill is going to be only playing regularly next season if he is at a Championship club and, of course, Millwall are currently still going for the play-offs so, if they do manage to get themselves into the Premier League, perhaps they will look elsewhere for attacking reinforcements.

On the face of the squad, though, new attacking additions would be wise this summer, with Benik Afobe only on loan and potentially to leave.

Indeed, Hugill is a player that fills a similar hole in the attacking third to Afobe, and so in that sense you could see why Millwall were interested in January, and may well be again in the summer.

The player has to want to come, Millwall need to be in the Championship and the opportunity for him to play regularly needs to be there but, if all those factors swing the right way, it might make sense to revisit this transfer.

