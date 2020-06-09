‘Should look to leave and rejuvenate his career’ – Derby County face player dilemma: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It’s been an underwhelming season for Derby striker Jack Marriott.

The 24-year-old has had to play the majority of this campaign from the bench, with the former Peterborough forward making 19 substitute appearances for the Rams.

This is a stark contrast to last season where he was utilised more heavily under the tutelage of Frank Lampard.

Having notched just two goals this season and with limited starting appearances, you get the feeling Cocu has a decision to make with regards to the striker this summer.

So, with this in mind, do you think Derby should look to keep hold of Marriott or look to move him on?

The team here at Football League World offer up their views…..

George Harbey

I think Derby should look to offload Marriott this summer, and I think that the player should also be keen on an exit.

Under Frank Lampard, Marriott was loving his football and scoring plenty of goals, thriving on the shoulder of the last man and enjoying playing with pace in the side.

But Cocu’s style of play is slightly different to Lampard’s, and the former Peterborough forward has struggled to make an impact under Cocu, failing to find that prolific touch in front of goal.

If Chris Martin is to leave the club this summer, which does look likely at the moment, then you would expect Cocu to bring in another striker to help replace him, which could potentially push Marriott down the pecking order even more.

Even if it’s on loan, Marriott should look to leave and rejuvenate his career.

Jacob Potter

Surely he’s heading for the exit door?

After finishing last year’s campaign so strongly, you would have imagined that Marriott would be Derby’s first-choice striker this season under the management of Phillip Cocu, but for one reason or another, that simply hasn’t been the case.

I don’t think they should sell him permanently though, as I think he’s capable of leading the line for Derby in the future.

A loan move away from the Rams is the best option though, as it gives Marriott much-needed minutes, whilst also giving him the platform to prove a point to Derby, who haven’t given him the game time he would have originally hoped for.

