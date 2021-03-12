‘Should look to keep him’ – Interest emerges in Nottingham Forest player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

According to Record, Yuri Ribeiro could be set to leave Nottingham Forest this summer with clubs starting to make approaches for the left-back.

Ribeiro has started 21 times in the Championship for Forest this season, battling it out with Gaetan Bong for a place at left-back in Chris Hughton’s side.

The 24-year-old – who joined from Benfica last season – is out of contract at the end of this campaign, and could be set for a return to his native Portugal in the summer.

Record claim that ‘several’ clubs have made approaches for Ribeiro, and an exit this summer looks likely.

Here, we discuss whether Forest should be offering the defender a new deal or not…

Jacob Potter

I think they should look to keep him at the club.

I’m surprised that they’ve not looked to tie Ribeiro down to a new contract yet, as I still think he’s the best left-back that Nottingham Forest currently have.

I’m not convinced by Bong or Blackett, and Ribeiro should be the player that is in Chris Hughton’s starting XI at the moment.

I think they’d be making a huge mistake if they were to let him leave the club for free in the summer, as I’m sure he’d have plenty of potential suitors.

If Ribeiro was to go on and sign for another team in the Championship side, as he’s already shown that he’s more than capable of performing to a good-enough standard at this level.

It should be a no-brainer for Nottingham Forest to offer him a new contract.

Ned Holmes

Cashing in or letting him leave looks like the right move to me.

Ribeiro has proven a useful addition but he’s never been fully convincing and with clubs interested now looks as though it could be a good time to sell.

Reports have indicated he is keen to leave and Chris Hughton won’t want players that don’t want to be there.

The 24-year-old has quality but I’m confident that Forest can easily find a replacement and probably one that will consistently be a more impressive performer.

Quiz: 16 celebrities that support Nottingham Forest – But do they really?

1 of 16 Stuart Broad is a Nottingham Forest fan? True False

Ben Wignall

I think Forest should be doing all they can to try and tempt Ribeiro to commit for another few seasons.

Ribeiro has been a key player for Forest this season down the left and at the age of 24 he still has time to improve.

The reports from his home nation of Portugal though suggest that Ribeiro wants to play in the top flight of a country, and if he gets an offer to be first-choice at a decent club back home then you can understand if he wants to explore his options.

Forest are likely going to have to put an attractive financial package on the table if they want to keep him, and they shouldn’t just give him up without putting up a fight.