Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly keen on Mark McGuinness after his successful loan spell earlier this season.

McGuinness excelled on loan at Hillsborough before being recalled by Cardiff City in January with the Owls reportedly keen on reuniting with the defender.

According to Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop, the Owls are already looking at strengthening their side for next season, and want to bring in their former loanee McGuinness.

With that in mind, we asked our team of FLW writers for their verdict on McGuinness's potential return to South Yorkshire and whether they should look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.

James Reeves

McGuinness would be an excellent signing for Wednesday.

He excelled for the Owls during the first half of the season and established himself as a firm fans favourite.

McGuinness played a crucial role for Cardiff as they secured Championship safety, playing every minute of every game for the Bluebirds after he was recalled in January.

Wednesday will need to add defensive experience, but they also need younger options at the back and still only 22 years old, McGuinness has plenty of room for development and would represent a smart long-term investment.

A potential deal could depend on Cardiff's asking price as the Owls must spend their budget wisely this summer, but should they be able to meet the Bluebirds' valuation, bringing McGuinness back to Hillsborough is a no-brainer.

Declan Harte

McGuinness was excellent for Wednesday during his loan spell in the first half of the season, so it makes sense that they would go back in for him.

The defender was a standout figure in League One before helping Cardiff City secure their position in the second tier with more impressive displays. If Wednesday can agree a deal with the Bluebirds over a permanent transfer then this is a no-brainer.

McGuinness knows the team well, is a natural fit in Darren Moore’s plans and knows what it takes to compete at a Championship level. The 22-year-old may not have a wealth of second tier experience, but he has proven himself ready to compete at this level on a consistent basis so would be an excellent addition.

Justin Peach

McGuinness was excellent for Wednesday last season and there's argument to suggest that had he have stayed, Darren Moore's side could well have been promoted automatically.

That being said, he didn't and Wednesday were still promoted but they key debate is whether Moore should look elsewhere.

McGuinness would be a good signing for the Owls, but they should be looking at bringing in wing-backs as opposed to central defenders.

Wednesday are well stocked in central defence and once Ben Heneghan and Akin Famewo return from injury, Moore will have plenty of options. Mix that with Liam Palmer, Dom Iorfa and Jaden Brown able to play at wing-back and centre back, Moore has plenty of options.

The budget should be focussed on adding more quality in the wide areas as this is an area that will prove important next season with the likes of Michael Smith, Callum Paterson and Lee Gregory thriving on quality deliveries into the box.