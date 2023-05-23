This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Manchester City are demanding up to £10 million to agree to the sale of Zack Steffen this summer.

According to The Northern Echo, the Premier League champions have set the asking price amid potential interest from Middlesbrough.

Would £10 million be a good price for Zack Steffen to Middlesbrough?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether this is good value to make his loan stint at the Riverside permanent for next season…

James Reeves

Middlesbrough should definitely move on to other targets this summer given Steffen's reported valuation.

While Steffen has had a good season at the Riverside Stadium, he has also made a number of high-profile errors and looked uncertain playing out from the back on occasions which has almost cost his team.

Steffen suits the way that Michael Carrick wants his team to play, and it is understandable why Boro would be keen to bring him back, but there would likely be equally capable options available for significantly less money.

£10 million would be a huge amount to spend in the Championship and with other areas of the team in need of strengthening, they cannot afford to spend such a large portion of their budget on one player.

If Boro can negotiate Steffen's fee down or bring him back on loan, then they should pursue a deal but if not, this is one to avoid.

Adam Jones

Even if they sell a couple of key players this summer, £10m alone on one player is too much and that's why they should look elsewhere.

Ideally, Boro need a permanent addition in the goalkeeping department and that's with Manchester City open to selling him, that could allow a deal to be negotiated.

But they shouldn't pay anywhere near £10m to recruit him, nor should they pay £60,000 per week to him that he's currently earning at the Etihad

This move may have been good for all parties if it wasn't for the money it would take to lure him to the Riverside - because he already knows Michael Carrick's methods and is accustomed to life at the Riverside.

Declan Harte

A £10 million fee for Steffen should not be considered by Middlesbrough this season.

The shot-stopper has not performed well enough in the team while on loan to justify spending such a high fee to sign him permanently.

If City can be negotiated down to around half that, then there is still the issue of his big wages to be discussed.

Given the finances involved, this deal seems like one Boro should walk away from promptly and move on to other targets.