Leeds' exodus continues to grow at present with the potential departure of Cody Drameh to Southampton - and that could leave a massive hole in the right-back slot at Elland Road.

A failed move for Max Aarons has seen the Whites start the season with Luke Ayling at right-back, whilst the returning Sam Byram can also play there if needed.

With Cody Drameh out of action with injury, a bid from Southampton could see him depart before the window closes - and that would leave Leeds with real brittle bones at right-back.

But in a bid to resurrect that, there are two cut-price options that Leeds could look to if their young star does depart. Football League World talks you through two options.

James Bree

Bree has had quite a tough time over the past six months.

Brought to Southampton from Luton Town with Nathan Jones - after the gaffer made the same switch from Kenilworth Road to St. Mary’s - Bree played just five times in a red shirt last season before suffering relegation as Jones was canned shortly after the transfer window closed.

No appearances so far in this season’s Championship have left him in the dark under Russell Martin, and a new club could well be in the offing with the lack of game time on offer. It’s no surprise Leeds are in the hunt for a new right-back having seen their move for Aarons break down at the final stages, and if Drameh goes to St. Mary's, that will only add to their needs for a new full-back - and Bree's need to move.

The Saints right-back is a Wakefield-born talent, so travelling back home to the Leeds area could well be an interesting proposition at the age of just 25. Time spent at Barnsley, Aston Villa, Ipswich and Luton has given Bree vast second-tier experience; he’s made 187 appearances at Championship level already, and even in a rotational role at Elland Road, that could benefit him massively with game-time more likely. It could be a match made in heaven for the duo.

Brooke Norton-Cuffy

It’s easy to forget that Norton-Cuffy is just 19 years of age. Coming through the ranks at Chelsea and then Arsenal to boot, Norton-Cuffy is a talented wing-back who likes to get up and down the flank at free will, with crosses and physicality making him the ultimate modern-day full-back.

A loan spell at Lincoln City - where he made his debut just a week after his 18th birthday - saw him excel in League One, and that brought about a move to Rotherham United at the start of last season.

More impressive performances saw the Gunners recall him from the relegation-threatened Millers, and alas sent on loan to Coventry City - where he played in almost every game from then until the end of the season, including each of the Sky Blues’ play-off games.

This all means that Norton-Cuffy, at the age of just 19, has experienced relegation battles, mid-table comforts and promotion pushes all whilst in his teens - and having ousted a strong Middlesbrough side last season in the play-off semi-finals, the London-born talent is well-equipped to any situation.

His next step would ideally be for a side that is pushing for automatic promotion - and despite Leeds’ slow start to the campaign, their squad means that they should be right up there within the conversation.

Arsenal could administer a loan spell for the year - and on a temporary deal, Leeds could well insert a loan-to-buy option should it suit both clubs, in a bid to save money at present.