A number of Championship clubs are eyeing a potential move for Sunderland’s Lynden Gooch.

According to Sports Illustrated, Stoke City, Preston North End and QPR are all targeting the 27-year-old.

Alex Neil in particular is hoping to reunite with the player he once managed during his time at the Stadium of Light.

Gooch is Sunderland’s current longest serving player having been with the club since he was 16.

The versatile player has made over 250 appearances for the club during his time with the Black Cats.

Should Stoke City pursue a move for Lynden Gooch?

Carlton Palmer believes that Sunderland should look to renew the contract of the US international.

The former midfielder has praised Gooch’s versatility and has claimed that he will have no shortage of offers if he did leave Sunderland, but that he could still be very useful to Tony Mowbray’s squad going forward.

“Stoke City, Preston North End, QPR are amongst the clubs looking at a possible move for Sunderland’s Lynden Gooch,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Alex Neil knows all about Gooch from his time as manager at Sunderland.

“It has been reported that Sunderland want to offer him a new contract when his contract expires next summer.

“Gooch played 32 games last season for Sunderland, filling in at right-back.

“Gooch is a very versatile player and can play pretty much anywhere on the right side of the pitch.

“At 27, he’s not particularly old, so Sunderland should keep hold of him.

“But should they decide not to, he will have no shortage of offers, including his former boss now managing Stoke.”

Gooch has been a mainstay in the Sunderland side since breaking into the first team during the 2017-18 campaign.

The 27-year-old has also made 11 Premier League appearances during his time at the Stadium of Light, highlighting the journey he has been on at Sunderland over the years.

Mowbray will be aiming to build a side capable of competing for promotion next season after their run to the play-offs.

A 3-2 aggregate defeat to Luton Town in the semi-finals ended their hopes of a place back in the top flight after just one season back in the Championship.

Sunderland have had a busy summer since, adding a number of fresh faces to the squad.

Mowbray’s team get their season underway on 6 August with a clash against the newly promoted Ipswich Town.

Should Sunderland look to cash-in on Lynden Gooch?

Gooch has been a solid part of the Sunderland team for a number of years, but never the most important figure.

Losing him would be a blow, but there should certainly be a fee the club has in mind that it could accept if he were to leave.

With just one-year remaining on his current contract, a decision will need to be made on whether to agree to a renewal or cash-in on this interest.

If the club can extract upwards of £5 million for the player then perhaps a deal can be figured out, as that would be too good an offer to turn down.

While he is a versatile asset to have in the squad, everyone still has a price.