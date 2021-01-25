Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Mits off' – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Leeds United hover over player

40 mins ago

Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson is wanted by Leeds United, Brentford and Burnley ahead of the summer, according to the Athletic.

Football League World exclusively reported at the weekend that Johnson is attracting interest from a Premier League side, a Championship side and a foreign club ahead of the summer.

The Athletic are now reporting that Leeds United, Burnley, Brentford and Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise are showing an interest in the midfielder.

Johnson has endured a fantastic campaign on loan at Lincoln City this season, scoring seven goals for the League One promotion chasers.

He put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at the City Ground last season, after breaking into the first-team and making his debut under Sabri Lamouchi.

Johnson is set to remain at Lincoln for the rest of the season, but whether he stays at the City Ground beyond that remains to be seen.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to this new interest in the midfielder…


