‘Mits off’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as Leeds United hover over player

Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson is wanted by Leeds United, Brentford and Burnley ahead of the summer, according to the Athletic.

Football League World exclusively reported at the weekend that Johnson is attracting interest from a Premier League side, a Championship side and a foreign club ahead of the summer.

The Athletic are now reporting that Leeds United, Burnley, Brentford and Belgian side Royale Union Saint-Gilloise are showing an interest in the midfielder.

Johnson has endured a fantastic campaign on loan at Lincoln City this season, scoring seven goals for the League One promotion chasers.

He put pen to paper on a new long-term deal at the City Ground last season, after breaking into the first-team and making his debut under Sabri Lamouchi.

Johnson is set to remain at Lincoln for the rest of the season, but whether he stays at the City Ground beyond that remains to be seen.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to this new interest in the midfielder…

Love Dyche but can’t see him progressing there. Just like he won’t get the chance to here. Should jump at the chance of Leeds and Brentford. — Riki leverton (@CommandoGimp) January 25, 2021

Personally, if Leeds and Burnley want Brennan Johnson it's a no-brainer to bring him back this month. Stick him in the team and if he hits form we'll instantly add another £5m-£6m on his valuation. #NFFC — Lee Clarke (@Clarkey_No1) January 25, 2021

Why’s it always Burnley 😂 — Scott Lee Helmkay (@Helmkay6) January 25, 2021

I think brennen would rather have a season with us in the championship if we're there. Than barley play for Leeds and probably still barley for Burnley. I'd hope he'd play most games for us next season — Jack Taylor (@Tay03Jack) January 25, 2021

Another young exciting talent likely to be shown the sort in the summer to fund more 30+ journey men on huge wages. Imagine where we’d be if we hadn’t sold all our academy players at the first sign in success… 🙄 #nffc — CeeJay (@CeeJay6565) January 25, 2021

So many fans saying he's not ready for the first team, the irony is we'd probably sell him to a prem club just for them to loan him to the championship. — CopperRed NFFC (@shop_smart83) January 25, 2021

Should call him and Carvalho back. Cafu not good enough in that role — Martin Wilkinson (@wilkothedon) January 25, 2021

Mitts off the lad stays at the CG — Robert (@Rossielad) January 25, 2021

Our bright young talent sent off to other clubs while we bring in another load of has beens that have no affinity for the club!🤬 — Kazza 🔴 🌳💙 (@Neurotica0) January 25, 2021