“Should Jones depart, then the scenario changes massively” – Middlesbrough target deal for Leeds United player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Middlesbrough have joined Norwich City and Crystal Palace in the race for Leeds United full-back Cody Drameh, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The 20-year-old impressed in a Cardiff City shirt during the second half of last season, recording three assists in 22 league appearances as he established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Bluebirds.

Unfortunately for him, he has only made two senior appearances this season with his game time under Jesse Marsch being extremely limited, not an ideal scenario for a player who will be keen to start every week.

Think you know everything about Middlesbrough FC? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 In what year was the club founded? 1876 1886 1896 1906

Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, West Ham and Norwich are all reported to be in the race along with Michael Carrick’s side though, potentially giving him many options to choose from when the January transfer window comes around.

Would he be a good addition for Boro though? And does Michael Carrick really need him at the Riverside Stadium with the existing options they have?

We asked three of our writers at Football League World for their verdicts on these two questions.

Toby Wilding

You get the feeling that this would be a very good signing for Middlesbrough if they manage to get it done.

Drameh was outstanding during his loan spell in the Championship with Cardiff during the second half of last season, showing just how good he can be at this level.

That could make him a major asset for Michael Carrick’s side, and when you consider the attacking threat he provides with his creativity, which he showed while he was in the Welsh capital, you do feel he would fit in well when you consider what they look for from their full-backs with the likes of Isaiah Jones.

When you consider the number and profile of some of the clubs that have been linked with Drameh as well, you do get the feeling this would be something of a coup for Middlesbrough, making him one worth pursuing for those in charge at The Riverside Stadium.

Billy Mulley

I think the only way this would work is if a Premier League move comes to fruition for Isaiah Jones this January, which in my mind, will not happen just yet.

Cody Drameh is an excellent prospect and if a Championship move was sealed, it would have to be to a club where regular football can be afforded to him.

A great ball carrier, a threat when progressing and solid defensively, Drameh has lots of desirable qualities that make him an ideal option for clubs who are seeking a right-back or right-wing-back.

Likely to be on a lot of radars with Leeds seeming resigned to lose him, I think there will be better options, when it comes to the chances of progression, than Boro at this stage.

However, should Jones depart, then the scenario changes massively.

Adam Jones

A loan-to-buy deal would be preferable.

Although Carrick has made an excellent start to life at Boro, there are no guarantees he will remain at the club for the long term and there are no guarantees he’ll stick with the same system as well.

If they go with a back five, Drameh could potentially be directly competing for a starting spot with Isaiah Jones and that isn’t ideal considering both deserve to start.

Drameh would be wasted at right centre-back as a player that can be a real asset in the final third, so a loan-to-buy deal would be ideal in this situation, allowing Boro officials to see whether Carrick sticks with a back four and is capable of taking the club forward.

And it also enables them to see whether Drameh has settled in well at the Riverside and whether he can be a valuable asset for the Teesside outfit in the coming years.