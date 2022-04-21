“Should help to take pressure off Solanke” – AFC Bournemouth enquire about Man City player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

AFC Bournemouth have registered their interest in Manchester City midfielder, Tommy Doyle, after his impressive loan stint with Cardiff City.

Cardiff offered Doyle a chance in the Championship earlier in 2022 after a tough stint with Hamburg.

The 20-year-old has scored two goals and registered three assists in Cardiff’s resurge under Steve Morison’s management.

Wales Online note how Bournemouth have registered an interest in signing Doyle next season, potentially offering the midfielder Premier League football.

Our writers discuss whether he’d be a good signing for the Cherries:

Alfie Burns

Given how Doyle somewhat struggled during his loan with Hamburg earlier in 2021/22, you questioned whether or not he’d be able to make an impact at Cardiff.

However, he’s completely quashed those doubts and has been excellent for Morison.

He’s quality in possession, carrying a goal threat and also the burden of creativity from central midfield.

One thing that impresses me so much, though, is how tenacious Doyle is out of possession, constantly working hard to regain the ball when it’s given away. He’s a nightmare for opposition midfielders.

Bournemouth could really find a use for a player like him next season, whatever division they are in.

Naturally, there would be doubts about him stepping up into the Premier League, but on the evidence of this spell at Cardiff, he’s got the ability and determination to silence those doubters.

Adam Jones

Doyle has played a huge part in guiding the Bluebirds away from the relegation zone with his presence in the middle of the park – and he deserves a move to a side either playing at the top end of the Championship or lower end of the Premier League because of that.

With the Cherries likely to be promoted, some would see this move as quite a gamble with Doyle barely having any top-tier experience.

However, the one thing he does have in his locker is goal contributions and with the likes of Ryan Christie and Philip Billing also able to chip in, this should help to take pressure off Dominic Solanke, who will be expected to be in and amongst the goals against next season.

Manchester City may also only be willing to sanction a temporary move, so it could be a reasonably cheap deal to negotiate and this is why this potential agreement is one worth pushing through.

Josh Cole

If the Cherries go on to secure promotion to the Premier League, they will unquestionably need to bolster their squad in the summer transfer window.

Whereas Doyle has only made one appearance in the top-flight during his career, he unquestionably possesses a great deal of potential and thus it could turn out to be a shrewd move by Bournemouth if they are able to negotiate a deal with Manchester City.

Since joining Cardiff City on loan, the midfielder has shown glimpses of his talent in the Championship as he has scored two goals and has provided three assists in 16 league appearances.

By learning from Scott Parker’s guidance, Doyle could eventually become a classy operator at the highest level in a Bournemouth shirt.