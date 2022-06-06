“Should he be a priority? Probably not”: Bournemouth eye Barnsley man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bournemouth face competition from Fulham and Nottingham Forest to sign Callum Styles from Barnsley.

According to the Daily Mail, the Cherries are keen to add the playmaker to their side this summer.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on the possibility of Styles joining Scott Parker’s side this transfer window…

Adam Jones

An alternative is needed for Jordan Zemura to provide him with competition – but you just feel an older head with more Premier League experience on the left-hand side would be a better option than Styles at this stage.

The Barnsley man can also play in the middle of the park and on the wing, but recruiting more established top-tier players has to be a priority before taking a look at Styles.

In fairness to the 22-year-old, he has international experience under his belt and he will certainly end up in the top flight at some point if he continues developing at his current rate.

But should he be a priority now? Probably not.

George Dagless

I think he’s a really handy player and certainly one for Bournemouth to be considering next season.

Yes, last year did not go well for him at Barnsley but he’s shown what he can do when he is surrounded by good players.

I think at Bournemouth he’d learn a fair deal and develop nicely, so I don’t think it’s a bad idea at all by any means.

Josh Cole

Although Bournemouth will need to strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Premier League, they ought to avoid taking a risk on Styles.

The Hungary international struggled considerably with his consistency in the second-tier last season as he only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.57 at this level.

With the Premier League representing a considerable step up in terms of quality from the Championship, there is no guarantee that Styles will be able to deliver the goods in this particular division.

Instead of making a move for the 22-year-old, Bournemouth should switch their attention to signing players who know exactly what it takes to succeed in the top-flight.