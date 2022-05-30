“Should have taken the money” – Sheffield Wednesday reportedly reject seven figure transfer offer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield Wednesday have turned down a fee said to be in the region of one million pounds for Josh Windass, as per The Star.

According to their report, Argentinian Primera side Atletico Talleres tabled the bid in hope of a swift conclusion to the deal, but Sheffield Wednesday see Windass as a key asset for Darren Moore’s side in League One next season.

The Star also report that in order for the Owls’ heads to be turned, the bid would need to be increased significantly.

With that being said, we asked three of our writers here at FLW whether or not the Owls were right to reject the offer for Windass.

Marcus Ally

Should have taken the money, is my initial reaction.

Wednesday’s wage bill is unsustainable in League One as it is and Windass was hampered by injuries last term.

With just one year remaining on his contract at Hillsborough, a seven-figure fee is a generous offer.

The 28-year-old made four league starts in the entirety of the 2021/22 season and was not fully fit at the end of it.

To turn down that kind of money, when that is all he offered in the whole campaign, with just one year left on his deal, is foolish.

Windass is a Championship level player and it would not surprise me if someone bought him from the Owls this summer, but they should not be stumping up anymore than £1 million in pursuit of his services.

I would be hesitant to pay over half of that.

Ned Holmes

Yes, I think so.

I think he’s worth more than £1 million and I think he can be a real asset for Sheffield Wednesday next season.

Lee Gregory found his groove but beyond him, Darren Moore is lacking in forward options.

Windass offers something different with his dynamism and will be a real asset if he can say fit.

In my eyes, he’s a Championship level player and if Moore can load his squad with them then they should be among the favourites for promotion.

Carla Devine

This is a hard one.

This season hasn’t been ideal for Josh Windass who has struggled with injury meaning he’s made just nine appearances for Wednesday this year.

However in those nine appearances, he’s been able to contribute four goals and two assists showing he still has the ability to add to the attacking efforts of his side therefore suggesting if he could stay fit he could push on further.

Therefore, on this season alone you’re unsure about how much Windass is worth, although you can understand why the Owls have turned down this bid given the hole it could leave in their side.

Last season, Wednesday put a £5million price tag on Windass so although they might not be able to push that high after this season, you’d surely have to see a bid pushed further up towards that figure before being considered.