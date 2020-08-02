‘Should have had more of a chance’ – These Nottingham Forest fans react to message from departing player

Luke Steele has admitted he was’gutted’ he wasn’t given more opportunities by Nottingham Forest as he leaves the club following his contract expiring.

The keeper joined the Reds two years ago and was signed as back-up, although he was given cup games in his first year and he made two substitute appearances as second-choice.

However, the arrival of Brice Samba under Sabri Lamouchi knocked Steele down the pecking order this season and he spent the majority of the campaign on loan at Millwall.

With his deal running out this summer, a departure seemed inevitable and Steele took to Twitter to send a message to the support, where he explained the mixed emotions after his exit.

2 years ago I signed for what I had said for years was a dream move for me so thanks @NFFC for the opportunity. I was gutted not to play a bit more than I did but that’s football for you…! Steely pic.twitter.com/iCBX0odZVo — Luke Steele (@lukeysteele1) August 2, 2020

“2 years ago I signed for what I had said for years was a dream move for me so thanks @NFFC for the opportunity. I was gutted not to play a bit more than I did but that’s football for you…! Steely.”

Despite his lack of minutes, Forest fans appreciated the professionalism shown by Steele and it’s fair to say the stopper was a popular figure.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his tweet…

Sadly too many managers who didn’t see what the fans saw and that was you should of been number 1. Good luck on your next move — Darren (@Dazza25dj) August 2, 2020

You should have played regularly imo the managerial merry go round couldn't have helped good luck 👍 — Paul John Garner. (@Springfieldred) August 2, 2020

Cracking game in cup vs Chelsea, should’ve been a back up keeper instead of smith — ryan (@nffcbywater123) August 2, 2020

All the best for the future Steely! Should have had more of a chance! — Joe (@Joe_S1940) August 2, 2020

All the best Luke! Thanks for your efforts — Gareth Roberts (@RedDogRoberts) August 2, 2020

Thanks for your efforts at the club…m 👏👏👏👏 — Chris Slater (@cgs1865) August 2, 2020

Should have been given more opportunities. Looked reliable and a top professional. Good luck in the future! — Jack Marriott (@jackmarriott17) August 2, 2020