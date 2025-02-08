This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Inigo Calderon got an immediate chance to make changes to the Bristol Rovers squad he recently inherited during the January transfer window, with the Spaniard bringing in five players, and sanctioning a number of loan departures before the February 3 deadline.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion man has looked to strengthen The Gas all over the pitch for the second half of the campaign, as they look to stave off the threat of relegation over the next three months.

While the experience of Romaine Sawyers and Matt Butcher will help to strengthen the midfield, loan deals for goalkeeper Myles Roberts, centre-back Til Swinkels, and striker Michael Reindorf will give extra reinforcements from back to front, with those at the Memorial Ground hoping they have the desired effect.

Luke McCormick, Bryant Bilongo and Jerry Lawrence all left on short-term loan deals, but it is another player who has stayed at the club that has puzzled FLW’s Rovers fan pundit Ziggy Carter, with Jevani Brown seemingly being given another chance by his new manager.

Jevani Brown may be given another Bristol Rovers opportunity after January decision

Brown was on loan at Notts County for the first half of the campaign, having failed to prove to former boss Matt Taylor that he was worthy of minutes in the third tier at the start of the campaign.

The enigmatic forward only netted once in the 23/24 campaign, having plundered 12 goals for Exeter City in the season before, with his all-round contribution verging on non-existent at times, hence his departure for Meadow Lane.

But after having a similarly unproductive spell in League Two, Brown is now back in the West Country for the remainder of the season, with his contract coming to an end in the summer.

When asked on which player he thought would have left the Mem over the past month, it was a no-brainer for Carter.

He said: “I think the standout player that a lot of Rovers fans feel like should have gone out on loan is Jevani Brown.

“He is a player who has not had the desired effect on the team; he was brought in to be a playmaker in the number ten role, or to play as a striker, but he has not really managed that.

“He was on loan at Notts County in the first half of the season but was sent back after not having the desired effect there.

Jevani Brown's professional career stats by club, via FotMob Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2017-2019 Cambridge United 95 14 21 2019-2021 Colchester United 62 11 4 2020 Forest Green Rovers (loan) 5 0 0 2021-2023 Exeter City 81 21 21 2023- Bristol Rovers 41 2 6 2024-2025 Notts County (loan) 18 2 2

“I think there is definitely a player in there, but it is a gamble for a lot of teams to take on a player who is out of form.

“So I can understand it, especially during the January transfer window, where it is a big risk to take on a player.”

Jevani Brown stays at Bristol Rovers despite League Two interest

The fact that Brown remains at Rovers is even more perplexing when you consider he was said to have had plenty of suitors in League Two during the January transfer window.

Football League World exclusively revealed that a triumvirate of fourth tier sides had an interest over the past fortnight, with Gillingham, Colchester United and Fleetwood Town all linked with a move for the former Forest Green Rovers ace.

The fact he stayed put either means Calderon wants to run his eye over the player over the next few months, or the player refused to depart the club once again, and wants to fight for his place in the match day squad.

There is no doubt how much quality the forward has in his boots when he is focused on the task at hand, and with a fresh slate for all involved at the club after Taylor’s sacking, The Gas may well benefit in the short-term by keeping an extra attacking option on their books.