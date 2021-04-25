‘Should have been left out months ago’ – Many Bristol City fans react as senior player absent from squad for Luton clash

It looks like Famara Diedhiou’s time at Bristol City could be coming to an end after he was left out of their squad to face Luton Town today.

The Senegal international was a noticeable absentee from Nigel Pearson’s line-up or bench to face the Hatters at Ashton Gate this afternoon, with teenager Tommy Conway thrown into the starting 11 instead.

There is no injury to report of for the 28-year-old, so it’s safe to assume that with nothing left to play for this season, Pearson has taken the decision to leave the striker out as he has no future at the Robins.

Diedhiou’s contract expires this summer, and back in January outgoing CEO of the club Mark Ashton revealed that the club had not heard back from the player and his representatives in regards to the contract he was offered – including one in the summer that was one of the biggest in Bristol City history.

Nothing has been signed still though and that means it looks increasingly likely that the club-record £5.3 million 2017 signing is heading for the exit door at Ashton Gate at the end of June.

Where he will go is anyones guess, however many City fans seem happy that he’s been taken out of the squad if he’s not going to pen a new deal – check out some of the responses from Twitter.

