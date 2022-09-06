“Should have 15 or 16” – Carlton Palmer assesses West Brom’s start to the 2022/23 Championship season

It has been an interesting start to the new Championship campaign for West Brom, with the Baggies sitting 16th in second-tier standings having picked up nine points from eight matches.

Interestingly, it is just one victory for Steve Bruce and Co. thus far, drawing six out of the other seven.

Performances have been at a high level thus far with the focus seemingly now on turning the excessive number of draws into three points.

Providing his take on what he has seen from the Baggies thus far, former player Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “I think it’s a solid start to the season. They’ve had difficult games as well to play.

“Steve will be disappointed in terms of the points tally. I think they should have about 15 or 16 points. That’s genuinely what they should have.

“I mean, having watched the Burnley game they deserved to win that game. They’re playing particularly well. They’re creating an awful lot of chances. But the performances have been good, really good.”

The verdict

As Palmer quite rightly says, the performances have been good so far and they’re performing well when it comes to their expected goals.

The Midlands club have the second-highest expected goals figure in the division and they are 0.06 behind Norwich City at the top of the standings.

The loss of Daryl Dike to injury so early on was a big blow, with Brandon Thomas-Asante a player who will be hoping to produce, whilst the likes of Karlan Grant, Jed Wallace and John Swift will be eager to help out in front of goal.

Should they maintain the level of performance they have been putting in, it will be no surprise to see the results start going their way.