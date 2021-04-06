‘Should go to Arsenal instead’ – Liverpool join Gunners and Aston Villa in race for EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Liverpool have reportedly enquired about in-demand Norwich City playmaker Emi Buendia ahead of the summer.

The 24-year-old has dazzled for the Canaries this term and looks set to lead them back to the Premier League but could be on the move in the summer, with the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa (according to The Sun via HITC Sport) linked.

It seems Liverpool have joined the race for Buendia as, according to Anfield Central, they have enquired about him.

But would he be a good signing for the Reds? And is he Premier League ready?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Harbey

I’m not too sure about this to be honest.

Liverpool have some excellent attacking options already at the club, particularly out wide on Mo Salah and Sadio Mane. They also have Diogo Jota who can play anywhere across the front line.

Buendia is obviously a very talented player, but you have to wonder whether he’d be a good signing given the lack of game time he’s likely to have.

He’d cost big bucks, and I just don’t think he’s an upgrade on what they already have at the club.

He should go to Arsenal instead.

Chris Thorpe

Absolutely, Buendia is far too good for the Championship and has been longing for a move of this magnitude I feel.

I think he is more than ready to test himself at a higher level, although I’m not sure where he would fit in at Liverpool.

They are well-stocked in attacking areas as everyone knows and I think he would be seen as more of a squad option by Jurgen Klopp sadly.

For the money that he would cost, I think this isn’t that realistic and surely the player would want to go to a club where he will be guaranteed to start every week.

Phil Spencer

I’m not sure that a move to Liverpool would be the best thing for Emi Buendia.

While the Norwich City man is undoubtedly ready for Premier League football I think that he needs to play for a team where he’s going to be a central figure in the side.

Put simply that won’t happen with Liverpool.

With such a wealth of attacking talent, he would be a fringe player at best and so I think if he is moving on he should hold out for a move to a club where he’s going to be a key man.