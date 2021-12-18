Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Should get nowhere near that team’ – These West Brom fans were not impressed with this man in Barnsley stalemate

Published

11 seconds ago

on

It was a frustrating night for West Brom on Friday, as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Barnsley at Oakwell.

With the Tykes second from bottom of the Championship table, and with just one win in their last 21 games, this will have been a big opportunity for Valerien Ismael’s side to give their promotion hopes a boost.

Ultimately though, the Baggies were unable to really do that, as they failed to make a breakthrough in front of goal despite creating a number of chances.

One player who had a particularly disappointing night, was Jordan Hugill. The on-loan Norwich striker missed one big chance to score in the first half, and was otherwise largely ineffective.

The 29-year-old’s record now stands at just one goal in 19 league games for West Brom this season, so it was perhaps not surprsising to see a number of Baggies fans far from happy with the striker as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on that game.

Which club do these 20 former West Brom players now played for?

1 of 20

Saido Berahino

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about Hugill’s latest performance.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Should get nowhere near that team’ – These West Brom fans were not impressed with this man in Barnsley stalemate

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: