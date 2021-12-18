‘Should get nowhere near that team’ – These West Brom fans were not impressed with this man in Barnsley stalemate

It was a frustrating night for West Brom on Friday, as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Barnsley at Oakwell.

With the Tykes second from bottom of the Championship table, and with just one win in their last 21 games, this will have been a big opportunity for Valerien Ismael’s side to give their promotion hopes a boost.

Ultimately though, the Baggies were unable to really do that, as they failed to make a breakthrough in front of goal despite creating a number of chances.

One player who had a particularly disappointing night, was Jordan Hugill. The on-loan Norwich striker missed one big chance to score in the first half, and was otherwise largely ineffective.

The 29-year-old’s record now stands at just one goal in 19 league games for West Brom this season, so it was perhaps not surprsising to see a number of Baggies fans far from happy with the striker as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on that game.

Which club do these 20 former West Brom players now played for?

1 of 20 Saido Berahino Sheffield Wednesday Sunderland Charlton Athletic Ipswich Town

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about Hugill’s latest performance.

.@NorwichCityFC can you please recall Jordan Hugill from his loan? PLEASE? #wba — Ade M (@addamaccada) December 17, 2021

If West Brom had a proper striker we would be on an extra 12 points or more. Having to use Hugill week in-week out due to a lack of alternate options is what is going to cost us at the end of the season. #WBA — Ashley Fox (@Ashleyfox7) December 17, 2021

I never want to see Jordan Hugill in a Albion top again, every game he is bad, but tonight was a new low, I’m a better footballer than him, poor game, poor result, yet again can’t beat teams below 20th #wba — DaZ_GuEsT🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚽️ (@DarrenGuest7) December 17, 2021

Not good enough. No justification dropping TGH or Reach. Hugill should get nowhere near that team ever again his spot should go to Cleary #WBA — Warren Cooke (@Woz_gog) December 17, 2021

Jordan Hugill.. Can’t control a ball

Can’t pass a ball

Slow

Doesn’t score

Doesn’t hold the ball up

Doesn’t run… What does he do…? #wba — Liam Dunn (@dunnda) December 17, 2021

Whoever scouted Hugill or sanctioned the transfer needs sacking.The club will go omly downwards with recruitment like that. #WBA — Michael whitehouse (@Michaelwh24) December 17, 2021

Imagine all the chances we had in this season. The amount of wins and points we would have would be insane. But we don’t have that cuz we have to live with hugill up front 🤦🏼‍♂️ #wba — jack (@JackBurford11) December 17, 2021

Honestly think Jordan Hugill is the worst striker I've ever seen… Not only is his finishing abysmal but he costs us so many other goalscoring opportunities with his terrible positioning and clumsy needless fouls when we are attacking #wba — Rich Rushton (@rushtonrich) December 17, 2021