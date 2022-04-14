Should Fulham re-ignite their transfer interest in Blackpool’s Josh Bowler in the summer?

It’s not confirmed quite yet but Fulham will be preparing for life in the Premier League this summer.

The west London club are on course to bounce back up to the top flight at the first time of asking and claim the Championship title en route.

That should give them some more cash to spend in the summer window, which may see them return to some former targets.

Blackpool winger Josh Bowler is on that list as TEAMtalk reported in January that they were battling Nottingham Forest in the race for the winger – thought to be valued at around £1.5 million at the time.

The 23-year-old is out of contract this summer but his club do have a 12-month option and will surely trigger it.

Even so, it looks like a good window to sign the winger but it’s not a move that should be high up on Fulham’s list of priorities.

Bowler has shown his quality since leaving Everton to move to Bloomfield Road in the summer – scoring eight times and providing three assists – and he looks like a player with all the raw attributes to have a bright future ahead but it just doesn’t seem the right time to move to Craven Cottage.

Fulham’s main aim in the summer needs to be signing players that can help them stay in the Premier League and on the basis of one impressive Championship season, it’s hard to say that the winger is ready to be that just yet.

You wouldn’t bet against him reaching the top flight in the future but the second tier seems the right place for him at the moment.

It’s true that Fabio Carvalho is set to join Liverpool but, according to Daily Mail, the Whites have already lined up a replacement in Shakhtar Donetsk winger Manor Solomon and are close to agreeing a deal for him.

Marco Silva is hardly short of attacking talent either with the likes of Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova Reid, and Neeskens Kebano in the squad.

As a long-term signing that could be loaned away for next season, Bowler could make sense as a summer target but that should not be their priority in the upcoming window.

It seems a little too early for him to make the step up to the Premier League and that’s exactly where Fulham are headed.