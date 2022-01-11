‘Should do whatever they can’ – Sheffield Wednesday in race with Charlton, Sunderland & others for Aston Villa deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings, and more…

Sheffield Wednesday are in the race for young Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer, according to the Daily Mail.

Charlton Athletic, Derby County, Sunderland, Portsmouth and Preston North End are among the other clubs linked with a loan move alongside the Yorkshire club.

But would he be a good signing for the Owls? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Adam Jones

Wednesday have a reasonably decent number of options up top, with Lee Gregory, Callum Paterson, Florian Kamberi, and Saido Berahino all able to operate there.

However, it does feel as though there needs to be a higher-quality option next to Gregory if the Owls want to challenge for promotion – because this firepower could help to take the pressure off the likes of Liam Palmer and Chey Dunkley at the back.

With Villa able to subsidise his wages, this shouldn’t be too much of a costly option for Wednesday and making this loan move would probably be worthwhile because of that – and the fact Archer has a real point to prove in the fourth tier.

Darren Moore will be hoping his hat-trick against Barrow earlier this season is a sign of things to come if he does make the temporary move to Hillsborough.

Declan Harte

Wednesday are lacking goals relative to their rivals. The Owls only have 30 so far this season, with the likes of MK Dons, Plymouth Argyle, and Oxford United having scored 43, 38, and 40 respectively.

So, bringing in Archer would be a big move for Moore’s side if they can pull the deal off.

There are plenty of suitors for the striker and Villa may even opt to keep him. But Wednesday should do whatever they can to convince Villa that this move would be a good fit for the next step in his career.

His experience is limited, but it is telling that Villa thinks he can stand in for the likes of Ollie Watkins or Danny Ings if they were to be absent.

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it could be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday if they manage to get it done.

It does feel as though there has been something of a reliance on Lee Gregory to get the goals for Wednesday this season, so bringing in another attacking option to add some extra firepower could be a big boost to their promotion hopes.

Given the goals that Archer is already starting to score for Villa at first-team level, he could be a decent option to fill that role, especially given Gerrard apparently thinks highly enough of the striker, to want him around the first-team.

Indeed, winning this race would also ensure Wednesday prevent some of their interested League One promotion rivals from strengthening their own squads as well, meaning this could prove to be an important piece of business for the Owls, if they can get this deal secured.