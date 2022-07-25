“Should do some serious damage” – Preston North End set to secure Tottenham transfer: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ryan Lowe is keen to push further up the table with his Preston North End side next season following a 13th placed finish last season.

The club have made a couple of additions so far and according to Deepdale Digest, they are now close to securing the signing of Troy Parrott on a season long loan deal from Tottenham.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan with MK Dons and was a regular part of the side making 43 league appearances and scoring nine goals as the Dons made it to the play-offs.

With him now looking at a step up to the Championship with the Lilywhites, we asked three writers here at FLW for their thoughts on the potential signing for Lowe’s side.

Carla Devine

I think this would be a good signing for Preston and one that would suit all parties. Parrott did well with MK Dons last season and as a result is deserving of a step up into the Championship. However, at only 20-years-old you don’t want to see him go for too much too soon and step up too far.

However Preston had a solid finish last season and as a team looking to progress, it seems like an addition that would fit well. Lowe has shown his ability to work well with loan players and help them develop shown by his work with Cameron Archer last season making this a good destination for the player himself.

The forward has shown plenty of potential in his game so far but now needs to look to increase his goal tally and although this may feel a challenge going into a tier above, this should raise his standards and being around players of a higher quality should push his game further too.

It seems like a fairly low risk move but one that could really help Preston build their team so they’re able to achieve their aims whilst also giving the player his own chance to show his parent club he is someone who’s only on the up.

Ned Holmes

Preston North End made the most of the loan market last season and this signing should help them do the same again in 2022/23.

Cameron Archer was a fantastic addition last term but a replacement is needed this time around and Troy Parrott should be just that.

His goal tally wasn’t that eye-catching but the 20-year-old was excellent for MK Dons last season – particularly in the latter part of the campaign.

He was used as a number 10 for much of that but we can expect to see him used as a striker by Ryan Lowe much as Archer was last term.

Parrott and Emil Riis up top is a forward line that should do some serious damage.

George Dagless

It’s worth a punt.

Parrott started to show what he was about towards the end of last season in Sky Bet League One and so I think there’s every chance he is now ready for a step up to the Sky Bet Championship.

I don’t think a move to one of the favourites for promotion – with all due respect to PNE – would be ideal for him, and so this is a move that could actually work.

He needs to be at a club in the second tier that is still developing and growing themselves, and I think Preston under Ryan Lowe are exactly that.

They’ve shown what they can do with young players too like Sepp van den Berg, and so this seems a worthwhile exercise.