‘Should do quite well’, ‘Good to see’ – These Ipswich Town fans react as 29-y/o secures move away

Ipswich Town have confirmed that Tomas Holy has joined Cambridge United on a seven-day emergency loan.

The U’s saw number one Dimitar Mitov forced off with injury against Shrewsbury last time out, leaving them short on senior options in goal, so they’ve taken advantage of the rules that allows temporary deals for keepers to be finalised outside the transfer window.

A deal for Holy was confirmed by the Tractor Boys this afternoon, and he could go straight into the XI for Cambridge’s game at Doncaster tonight, whilst the 29-year-old will also be available for the weekend fixture against AFC Wimbledon.

With Vaclav Hladky and Christian Walton ahead of Holy in the pecking order at Portman Road, the stopper will surely be looking forward to getting some games.

And, most fans feel the loan move will work out for all parties. Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…


