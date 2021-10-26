‘Should do quite well’, ‘Good to see’ – These Ipswich Town fans react as 29-y/o secures move away

Ipswich Town have confirmed that Tomas Holy has joined Cambridge United on a seven-day emergency loan.

🤝 Tomas Holy has completed an emergency goalkeeper loan to Cambridge United. 👇#itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) October 26, 2021

The U’s saw number one Dimitar Mitov forced off with injury against Shrewsbury last time out, leaving them short on senior options in goal, so they’ve taken advantage of the rules that allows temporary deals for keepers to be finalised outside the transfer window.

A deal for Holy was confirmed by the Tractor Boys this afternoon, and he could go straight into the XI for Cambridge’s game at Doncaster tonight, whilst the 29-year-old will also be available for the weekend fixture against AFC Wimbledon.

With Vaclav Hladky and Christian Walton ahead of Holy in the pecking order at Portman Road, the stopper will surely be looking forward to getting some games.

And, most fans feel the loan move will work out for all parties. Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

A 1 week loan almost seems pointless to me

But good luck to him #itfc — Tractor (Essex) Boy (@TractorEssexBoy) October 26, 2021

Well done Tomas, top bloke. Hope he does well — Harry Cundy (@HarryCundy1) October 26, 2021

A Holy man in an Abbey (stadium…) – he should do quite well! — Alexander Dack (@alexanderdack) October 26, 2021

Not sure I've ever witnessed a 7-day emergency loan before. Either way it's good to see it's an option for clubs to take up when injury situations like at Cambridge happen.#ITFC #CamUTD https://t.co/O3PrsqZmOV — IPSWICH TOWN Bible 💙 (@ITFC_bible) October 26, 2021

Let in some goals big man 🤝 https://t.co/E87Q0zuLWI — Harry (@HG548_0) October 26, 2021

Let’s pray it works out for him — David (@DavidPe11994769) October 26, 2021

But but according to Cambridge fans they hate us😂😂I like Cambridge and it was their big day out and it’s far from a rivalry it’s basically a friendly — Kai garwood (@garwood_kai) October 26, 2021