“Should definitely make that move” – QPR fan pundit issues clear stance over future of “exciting player”

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

QPR boss Mick Beale has not been able to call upon Brighton loanee Taylor Richards for most of the 2022/23 campaign but the midfielder has offered glimpses of what he can offer the Championship club in recent weeks.

The R’s will hope that the 21-year-old is fully fit and raring to go when the schedule gets going again next month but beyond that, they may have a decision to make concerning his future.

When Richards joined the club in the summer, West London Sport outlined it was “with a view to a permanent move” and QPR fan pundit Louis Moir has made it clear he’d like to see the player join on a full-time basis.

He said: “When we got Taylor Richards in on loan, I think there was a deal agreed that it looked really likely he’d be our player next season on a permanent basis so if everything is agreed with that and all goes well then I think he might well be our player next season.

“If not, we should definitely make that move to get that all sorted because he’s been another one where we’ve really only seen him in the last few games.

“He’s been catching up with his fitness because he hadn’t played football in a while and was another one that had a bit of an injury setback but if he can stay fit then he’ll certainly warrant being an important member of this squad.

“Even in the cameo appearances we’ve seen so far you can tell he’s technical, he’s skillful, he’s got a good left foot.

“He can, arguably, make a claim to start in this squad even though when Sam Field, Stefan Johansen, and Tim Iroebunam are all fit it will be hard to get in.

“If Chris Willock or Ilias Chair was to get injured then Taylor Richards gives us that option as another creative number 10 player so I’d like to see him at the club next season and for the next few years so hopefully something can be arranged with Brighton.

“He’s an exciting player. If he stays fit, I think he’s got a lot to give for us. Obviously, it makes it better that he’s a local boy as well. I’ve liked what I’ve seen so far in cameos so hopefully, he can kick on and have a good career with us.”