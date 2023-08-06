Highlights German clubs Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in signing Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell despite his recent contract extension.

Cresswell's impressive performances at Millwall last season have enhanced his reputation.

Leeds should keep Cresswell at the club and not cash in on him, as he is a top talent and has the opportunity to make his mark at Elland Road.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

German clubs Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in signing Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Cresswell only put pen-to-paper on a new four-year deal to keep him at Elland Road until the summer of 2027 earlier this week, but the Bundesliga duo are said to be keen.

The 20-year-old came through the Whites' academy and captained the club's under-23s to the Premier League 2 Division 2 title in 2021.

Cresswell spent last season on loan with Millwall, scoring five goals and registering one assist in 30 appearances in all competitions for the Lions, while he was also included in the England squad for the European Under-21 Championship this summer.

After his return to West Yorkshire, Cresswell looks set to be involved in Daniel Farke's squad, but Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt could attempt to sign him on loan if he is not a regular starter.

Should Leeds United allow Charlie Cresswell to depart this summer?

We asked some of our FLW writers for their thoughts on Cresswell's future at Elland Road.

James Reeves

Leeds should definitely keep hold of Cresswell this summer, it's an easy call.

The Whites have lost a number of centre-backs this summer, including Robin Koch, Diego Llorente and Max Wober, so sanctioning Cresswell's exit would leave them light at the back.

Cresswell proved himself to be a more than capable defender at Championship level with his impressive performances for Millwall last season, and he could be a useful asset for Farke's side this season.

If Cresswell is not going to be a regular starter at Elland Road, then it may make sense to allow him to play regular football elsewhere, but the fact the club have tied him down to new long-term contract and handed him the number five shirt suggests he is a key part of Farke's plans.

Cresswell could be tempted by the opportunity to play Bundesliga football, but after committing his future to the Whites, he will likely want to fight for his place in West Yorkshire.

Chris Gallagher

Leeds simply have to keep Cresswell at the club.

Firstly, with the defender having signed a contract earlier this summer, the Whites are under no pressure at all to cash in, so that ensures the German clubs would have to stump up serious cash.

As an acadmey lad, Cresswell will want to make his mark at Leeds, so it's hard to see him pushing for a move, even if Stuttgart and Frankfurt are big clubs in a top division. So, Leeds won't be panicking over this one, and it shows that they have a top talent on their hands, and it's now about giving Cresswell the chance to impress.

Liam Cooper's injury could give the England youth international the opportunity he wants, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he made himself a key player for Daniel Farke this season.